Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the entity spearheading Abu Dhabi’s research and development ecosystem, today announced the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) STEM Competition. The event will be held during the second season of A2RL as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW), organized by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council. The A2RL STEM Competition is a nationwide autonomous racing challenge that brings together high school and university students from across the UAE to inspire and equip the next generation of STEM leaders with hands-on experience in robotics, AI, and autonomous systems, using 1/18th-scale AWS DeepRacer autonomous cars.

The second edition of the A2RL STEM race invites a total of 140 students, 72 from high schools and 68 from universities, to participate in this year’s competition, which spans all seven emirates, including the regions of Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The competition builds on A2RL’s mission to accelerate innovation in autonomous mobility while inspiring the next-generation of STEM talent to shape the technologies of tomorrow. This level of geographic representation, spanning both public and private schools and universities, marks a significant milestone for ATRC and reinforces the UAE’s commitment to equitable access in STEM education and talent development.

Designed as an immersive educational experience, the competition links theoretical instruction with practical application, accelerating the pipeline of future-ready engineers, coders, and innovators.

Dr. Ing. Mae Almansoori, Director of R&D Talent Enablement at the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), said: “The A2RL STEM Competition challenges students to turn theory into practice, moving from classroom learning to real-world innovation. By programming autonomous vehicles, they are shaping the technologies that will define our future. The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to nurture an advanced R&D talent pipeline and empower young innovators to lead in the intelligence age”.

This year’s high school league includes students from Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Sabis International Schools, International Schools of Choueifat, ADNOC Schools, Applied Technology High School, and the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute. Additionally, two teams have been nominated through respective national scholarship offices.

Meanwhile, university students hail from institutions such as Ajman University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, New York University Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, American University of Sharjah, Zayed University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, and Fujairah University. Each participating team comprises five to seven students, with a total of 22 teams competing across both leagues.

Throughout October, students will participate in online courses and simulation training covering topics such as Cloud Foundations, Python, and machine learning. In early November, they will gather in Abu Dhabi for hands-on training sessions with AWS DeepRacer autonomous vehicles. The competition will culminate 15 November 2025 at ATRC’s Headquarters in Yas Island, where students will race their models in time trials, object avoidance runs, and head-to-bot showdowns.

Launched in 2024, the A2RL STEM Competition is a platform to spark students’ curiosity, develop technical expertise, and prepare young minds for the challenges of tomorrow. By engaging students in a structured learning journey, the competition aims to advance A2RL and Abu Dhabi’s strategic objectives in autonomous mobility and high-tech talent development. Last year, the inaugural edition saw participation from six high schools, four universities, and three robotics organizations, with Heriot-Watt university winning the competition. Connecting classroom theory with competitive, real-world applications, the program offers a compelling blueprint for STEM engagement across the region.

About Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

The Advanced Technology Research Council is the overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced technology research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and drive the strategic research priorities of the UAE. Responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s research efforts across academia and industry, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation for agile decision-making, ATRC guides breakthrough technology solutions and establishes Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a desired home for advanced technology talent and a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.atrc.ae

Connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atrcuae

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ATRCuae



For media inquiries, please contact:

Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

comms@atrc.gov.ae

atrc@edelman.com