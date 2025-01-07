New technology, sustainable aviation, corporate travel, and the ‘gate escape’ to be discussed in detail

The international travel community will explore a broad range of industry-related opportunities at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Several leaders from the international aviation sector are expected to participate in the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 28 April to 1 May 2025, discussing some of the most pressing topics in the industry.

Several sessions are slated to take place throughout the four-day event, covering a variety of trending topics, ranging from sustainable aviation and new technology to the return of corporate travel and the rise of airport entertainment, under the show theme, ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’.

One particular topic expected to garner attention is the anticipated increase of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which, according to the latest findings from the International Aviation Transport Association (IATA), has seen SAF production double in 2024 to 1 million tonnes, with production expected to top 2.1 million tonnes in 2025.

Regionally, Emirates and Etihad have significantly reduced CO2 emissions using SAF on routes including Singapore Changi Airport, Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Paris, Lyon, Oslo, and Japan.

New technology will also be addressed due to its increasing role in supporting airports and airlines to drive operational efficiencies and reduce costs. Artificial intelligence (AI), for example, supports aviation industry professionals in various ways, from streamlining the customer journey to tracking weather, optimising routes, and even undertaking predictive maintenance. It has become an integral tool for the aviation industry, analysing scenarios to determine potential disruptions and providing data-driven decisions that minimise risk.

Leading examples include London Heathrow Airport’s pilot AI-assisted air traffic control system, the Japan Airlines AI-powered baggage management system, and Gatwick Airport’s AI-powered smart-stand technology, developed to enhance how aircraft turnarounds are managed.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “At ATM, we recognise the critical importance of addressing the latest trends and innovations shaping the aviation industry. New technology and the increased use of sustainable fuels will be a game-changer for the sector, with far-reaching benefits for years to come.”

The sector's growth is a topic anticipated to create substantial discussion on the show floor. In 2025, industry revenues will surpass US$1 trillion for the first time, according to IATA. In addition, traveller numbers are expected to hit 5.2 billion, up 6.7% compared to 2024, exceeding the five-billion mark for the first time, with the number of flights expected to reach 40 million.

Business travel will feature high on the agenda, particularly as part of ATM’s new feature, IBTM@ATM. According to Flight Centre Corporate, business travel is set to increase in 2025, with 40% of businesses planning to increase travel from July to June, and 42% of corporates are forecast to spend more than in 2024.

Another trend for 2025, which has already become prominent in several airports in the Middle East, is the ‘gate escape’. For modern travellers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, the airport is transitioning to a hub for entertainment, luxury and relaxation.

According to Booking.com’s annual travel prediction research, 43% of Gen Z and millennials consider destinations based on their airport, opting for indulgent experiences, including sleep pods (37% Gen Z, 35% millennials) and spas (31% Gen Z, 29% millennials) to Michelin star restaurants (22% Gen Z, 24% millennials).

This year, ATM will welcome several new and returning exhibitors from the aviation sector, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas, flyadeal, Air Charter Service, and Mayfair Jests. In 2024, 4.5% of exhibitors were from the aviation sector, occupying 10% of the show’s space, with significant growth expected in 2025.

Sessions already confirmed include the Global Stage’s Connecting the Future of Travel: Aviation, Cruise & Rail, the next steps in enhancing tourism offerings. There, an expert panel will take a deep dive into how advancements in aviation, cruise, and rail enhance connectivity regionally and internationally by discussing sustainable developments, transformative projects, and the future of integrated networks.

“Through dedicated sessions, we are bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and industry stakeholders to explore how cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices can redefine air travel. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, ATM continues to serve as a vital platform for advancing the future of aviation and global connectivity,” added Curtis.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.