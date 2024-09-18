DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis The Royal has been named No. 9 in the global ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024, jumping an impressive 35 spots into the top 10 and earning the Highest Climber Award 2024. Following a successful debut in 2023, the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels has been announced at a captivating awards ceremony in London, and includes industry-defining hotels from across six continents worldwide.

The awards ceremony once again brought together the global travel and hospitality community to celebrate the world's best hotels. Held at the historic Guildhall in London, the event showcased exceptional hotel experiences that will inspire consumers, travellers, and hoteliers around the globe.

Marking its one-year anniversary earlier this year, Atlantis The Royal remained on The World’s 50 Best Hotels ranking at No. 9. Already established as an iconic Dubai landmark, Atlantis The Royal is reshaping the definition of luxury hospitality. Whether it’s culinary or fashion or entertainment, the resort continues to pioneer innovative collaborations such as partnering with Dolce & Gabbana to take over the space at the Cloud 22 infinity pool or celebrating its first anniversary with custom-made Louis Vuitton Vivienne statues. The property is experientially one of a kind – so much more than its 795 elegant, rooms suites and signature penthouses – where guests can swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world, and be mesmerised by fountains that literally breathe fire.

Climbing an honourable 35 places in the ranking, Atlantis The Royal earns the Highest Climber Award 2024, solidifying its position as the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world. This achievement follows its recognition last year as the only hotel from the Middle East to make the list, debuting at No. 44.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, comments: “We’re thrilled to be back in London celebrating the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. Bringing together so many influential figures from the travel industry to honour and celebrate the world's finest hotel experiences is truly a special moment. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to every hotel on the list, each of which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of travel experts. We hope 2024’s list inspires travel lovers to choose a truly spectacular destination for their next trip.”

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis, comments: “We are deeply honoured to have Atlantis The Royal recognised on the list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels for the second year in a row, and are incredibly proud to be bestowed the Highest Climber Award. This achievement reflects a commitment to excellence from our dedicated and passionate colleagues, who continue to push boundaries and set new standards in the world of luxury hospitality. Our success is also a testament to the visionary leadership of Kerzner International, and we are truly grateful for their ongoing support and innovative spirit that empowers us to forge groundbreaking collaborations and deliver extraordinary guest experiences.”

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 was revealed as part of a live countdown from No.50 to No.1. The ranking is complemented by a host of special awards and reflects the very best travel experiences around the globe, collated from the votes of 600 anonymous experts. This voting panel – the 50 Best Hotels Academy – comprises a balanced mix of hoteliers, travel journalists, educators and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of industry-leading Academy Chairs.