DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Atlantis The Royal, the world's most ultra-luxury experiential resort, has been named No. 44 in the new global ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. The list has been announced at a captivating awards ceremony in London, and includes industry-defining hotels from 35 different locations across six continents worldwide. This long-awaited list is 50 Best’s first foray into the travel space, and its first new global ranking since the launch of The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2009.

Yesterday evening, the world of travel gathered from all corners of the globe to celebrate each other’s achievements at the announcement of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. Hosted at the historic Guildhall, the unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers.

Within eight months of opening, Atlantis The Royal enters The World’s 50 Best Hotels inaugural ranking as the only entry for Dubai, at No. 44. The city’s newest landmark was specifically designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination and reshape what ultra-luxury travel means. Following its spectacular Grand Reveal Weekend in January, Atlantis The Royal became an instant icon around the world. Igniting the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant rooms, suites and signature penthouses, the resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, comments: “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to every hotel on the list, each of which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of travel experts. After seeing the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, it’s been especially fulfilling to see so many hoteliers from around the world gather in London to celebrate each other’s achievements under one roof for the first-ever awards ceremony for The World’s 50 Best Hotels. We hope this list inspires travel lovers to book somewhere truly spectacular for their next trip.”

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, comments: “Being recognised on the inaugural list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, just eight months after opening in Dubai, is a remarkable achievement that fills us with immense pride and gratitude. This accolade reflects the dedication and passion of all our colleagues in providing exceptional experiences to our guests from day one. We are truly grateful to Kerzner International for their unwavering support and are more motivated than ever to continue raising the bar and setting new standards of excellence in hospitality.”

The launch of The World’s 50 Best Hotels is another step in 50 Best’s journey towards becoming the ultimateglobal reference point for the very best hospitality experiences across the world, encompassing restaurants, bars and now hotels.

How the 50 Best voting works

The list is created from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 580 international well-travelled experts within the hotel and travel industry, with a 50/50 gender balance. The Academy is split into nine regions across the world, where each region is headed up by an Academy Chair. A minimum of 25% of the panel will be renewed each year. All voters, aside from the Academy Chairs, remain anonymous to eliminate the possibility of lobbying. At the point of voting, they are simply required to list the seven best hotels they have stayed in over the past 24 months in order of preference. Voting is carried out individually and strictly confidentially on a secure site and the results remain confidential until after the list announcement. Additional information is available on the 50 Best FAQs page here.

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.

This Is It.

About The World’s 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand’s first global launch since 2009. The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 580 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World’s 50 Best Hotels event programme – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business travellers and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The resulting list will be the first ranking of its kind to inspire consumers to book stays at the finest 50 properties in the world. The inaugural awards ceremony will be held on 19 September 2023.

About William Reed

The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is owned and organised by William Reed, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (both launched in 2013), Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants (2022), as well as The World’s 50 Best Bars (2009), Asia’s 50 Best Bars (2016) and North America’s 50 Best Bars (2022). William Reed is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the list.