Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, has announced during the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum 2024, that the Company is advancing towards the imminent unconditional close of its acquisition of a controlling stake in Link Development, a leading regional provider of software solutions for digital transformation, with operations in Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE. Beyon Solutions and Link Development have received all the necessary regulatory consents, and finalization of the acquisition is now subject solely to remaining administrative conditions and formalities which are within the parties’ control.

Speaking at the Gateway Gulf Forum, Beyon Digital Growth CEO Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa commented on the progress made saying, “We have been focussed on implementing all the necessary requirements and look forward to concluding our acquisition of Link Development., with the transaction being firmly in line with our commitment to advancing digital transformation in the region. The event presented a valuable opportunity to discuss key elements of the transaction and bring it closer to completion. Link Development’s experience and extensive operations, paired with our Group expertise in digital acceleration, together with our strong backbone of team members across Beyon’s Digital network of companies, will help to ensure we are equipped to enhance our regional footprint and portfolio.”

“Our acquisition of Link Development compliments the existing geographic locations of Beyon Solutions and will cement our position as one of the largest hubs of digital transformation services in the region.,” Shaikh Mohamed added.

Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon elaborated by saying, “Since the announcement of the acquisition in May both Beyon Solutions and Link Development have been working tirelessly to meet the requirements set by the various authorities in KSA, UAE and Egypt. With the legalities at an advanced stage, the teams from both parties are ready to take the next steps towards the creation of a dynamic and innovative solution integrator, specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions, with extensive expertise and geographical presence setting us apart as a trusted partner for businesses and Governments seeking seamless technology integration and outcomes.”

Link Development CEO, Hesham El Beih stated, “I'm thrilled with the progress made and excited about the opportunities this presents for our customers. Closing the transaction will enable us to broaden our solutions footprint and help in ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Beyon’s digital companies, which soon are expected to include Link Development as part of Beyon Solutions, are expanding into new geographies, through the development of groundbreaking products and services that drive transformational change to enterprise and governments via cloud, application, infrastructure, cybersecurity and consultancy services.

