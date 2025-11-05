Bell ringing ceremony on the LSE and official launch on 4 November 2025

Global ETF assets reached USD 15 trillion by the end of 2024, reflecting a 30% increase from the previous year driven by a record USD 1.7 trillion of net inflows.

XASB offers easy and diversified access to more than 150 Sukuk exposures

Dubai, UAE – ASB Capital, a purpose-driven asset management firm with AUM of USD 5.8 billion, in partnership with Xtrackers by DWS, one of the largest European-headquartered providers of ETFs globally, have together successfully listed XASB, a Sukuk exchange-traded fund (ETF), on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The landmark listing for ASB Capital, which is also the first Shari’a-compliant ETF for Xtrackers by DWS, expands investor access to Sukuk products, offering regulated, cost-efficient, and diversified exposure to an asset class that continues to demonstrate strong global demand.

The ETF is designed to provide diversified, liquid, and low-cost access to more than 150 Sukuk through a single investment instrument listed on the London Stock Exchange. Over time, the Sukuk market has demonstrated strong stability and consistent performance, reinforcing investor confidence and distinguishing themselves from comparable fixed-income assets. This strength is supported by their asset-backed nature and further enhanced by issuances from sovereigns and corporates globally. Historically, however, the Sukuk market has been difficult to access, with high minimum investment requirements, and the absence of innovative, transparent products. The ETF removes these barriers by offering diversified and cost-efficient exposure that can be accessed seamlessly through brokerage platforms, expanding market participation to a broader range of investors.

“ASB Capital was established with a clear purpose: to introduce innovative, efficient, and accessible investment solutions that create new opportunities for global investors,” said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer at ASB Capital. “Sukuk currently account for 45% of the USD 2.5 trillion USD-denominated debt market (bonds and Sukuk combined), making Sukuk increasingly difficult for mainstream investors to ignore. Going forward, the Sukuk market is forecasted to exceed USD 2 trillion by 2030, reflecting its continued expansion and growing investor demand.”

Through its partnership with Xtrackers by DWS, ASB Capital bridges regional and global markets through the London Stock Exchange, creating an accessible gateway for investors to participate in an asset class that supports sustainable, long-term portfolio growth. As one of the largest ETF platforms in Europe, Xtrackers by DWS brings a wealth of experience in structuring efficient, transparent, and diversified investment products across multiple asset classes.

“By combining the transparency of ETFs with the growth and resilience of the global Sukuk market, we are opening the door to a broader investor base – from institutions to individuals – who can now participate in an asset class central to economic development,” said Houda Ennebati, Head of Xtrackers ETF Sales - France & MENA, DWS Xtrackers.

ASB Capital launched earlier this year, and with current assets under management of USD 5.8 billion, continues to strengthen its position as a regional player with global reach. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm builds on the legacy of Al Salam Bank while focusing on bespoke, performance-driven wealth solutions. For further details regarding the ASB Capital Sukuk ETF in partnerships with Xtrackers by DWS visit https://asbc.com/.

About ASB Capital

ASB Capital is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

For media inquiries, please contact: ASBC_PR@houbaracomms.com

About Xtrackers by DWS

Xtrackers is DWS’s global platform for ETF- and ETC-solutions, bespoke strategies through index funds and segregated mandates and has one of the largest and most established product ranges in Europe, with a global presence and more than USD 400 billion in assets under management as of September, 2025. Xtrackers has an index track record going back over 25 years and offers a broad range of efficient, high-quality ETFs and ETCs on all major asset classes – equities, bonds and commodities. Xtrackers provides numerous building blocks across all wrappers for traditional investment strategies, actively managed ETFs, ESG strategies (environmental, social, governance), sector and factor investments, as well as innovative products on thematic investments and future trends.

For media inquiries, please contact: dws@montfort.london