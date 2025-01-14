Dubai – An investment vehicle of Arzan Investment Management (AIM), a subsidiary of Arzan Financial Group (AFG) [BK: ARZAN], has entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA), for Fairmont The Palm, Dubai, from IFA Hotels and Resorts [BK: IFA HR], for $325M.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions with closing expected in the coming months.

The acquisition of Fairmont The Palm will also serve as a catalyst for the establishment of AIM’s new flagship “GCC Hospitality Fund” platform, which will focus on a value add strategy utilizing AIM’s unique strengths including integrated hospitality operations and its institutional investment approach, with further details to be formally unveiled soon.

The agreement follows the recent acquisition by AIM of the VOCO Bonnington, JLT, Dubai in Q4 2024.

Talal Jassim Al Bahar, Chairman of AIM and AFG, said: “This strategic acquisition of Fairmont The Palm fits ideally with AIM’s vision to invest into full service hotels in key gateway cities, to create institutional investment products. Utilising our expertise in hospitality, we are uniquely able to seek out investment opportunities that produce an ongoing yield and capital appreciation using our sourcing, structuring and operational capabilities to drive returns.”

Oliver Hogg, CEO and Board member of AIM, said: “Fairmont The Palm provides the AIM platform with a further iconic hotel in a prime Dubai location, and follows our recent acquisition of the VOCO Bonnington JLT. We expect to see further growth in our hospitality platform in the near future as we prepare to launch our new flagship GCC Hospitality Fund.”

In November 2024, AIM also launched the “Domus Real Estate Fund” addressing the significant and growing demand for high-quality, affordable housing for hospitality and other service sector employees - an essential need in the region’s real estate market. The fund is currently developing six plots and is targeting a portfolio of assets valued at AED 1.5 billion and aims to acquire, develop, and operate high-quality residential assets specifically designed and managed to meet the accommodation and logistics needs of employers.