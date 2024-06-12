Set to revolutionize the art industry, Artfi’s blockchain-powered digital marketplace elevates artists and investors by breaking down age-old barriers of entry in the world of art ownership

Artfi’s digital marketplace, artfi.world, features several high-quality artworks, including pieces created by Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan

Dubai, UAE: Artfi, a trailblazing financial and art technology platform, is set launch its TOKEN $ARTFI on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the Token Generation Event (TGE). This innovative platform, founded by Dubai-based entrepreneurs Asif Kamal and Aly Raza Beig, aims to seamlessly connect artists and investors, facilitating the trade of high-quality artworks. Combining Raza Beig’s decades-worth of retail acumen and intimate knowledge of the art space with the transformative capabilities of blockchain technology, Artfi not only enables the acquisition and exchange of artworks as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) but also facilitates the seamless distribution of royalties from each sale to artists and investors.

Over the last two years, Artfi has formed partnerships with several renowned artists and celebrities, including Sacha Jafri and India's highly acclaimed Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In collaboration with Artfi, these artists aim to fractionalize their art, making making them accessible to the masses.

Investor & advisor, Raza Beig, enthusiastically announced the upcoming launch of Artfi, stating, “We are thrilled that our collective vision is coming to life with its exchange listing. For centuries, the lucrative art industry remained out of reach for most. For the first time in art history, Artfi is breaking down these barriers, making the art business accessible to everyone.” He added, “I believe in Artfi’s potential to revolutionize how people interact with art. By democratizing art ownership, we’re not just facilitating sales; we’re creating an entirely new experience within this space. Art has always been my passion, and witnessing its evolution through Artfi is incredibly exciting.”

Raza Beig's journey from retail to renaissance is not only a testament to his visionary approach but also highlights Dubai's role as a hub for innovation: "Dubai has always been at the forefront of blending tradition with innovation. Artfi embodies this spirit, and I am proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative.”

As Artfi prepares for its TGE launch on June 17, 2024, Raza Beig looks forward to seeing the platform's impact on the art market. For more information on Artfi and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit artfi.world.

About Artfi

Artfi is a pioneering platform that democratizes art ownership through blockchain technology. By allowing multiple investors to own shares of high-value artworks, Artfi is transforming the way art is appreciated and traded. Founded by Raza Beig, Aly Raza Beig, Asif Kamal, Artfi bridges the gap between traditional art and modern technology, making art accessible to a global audience.

