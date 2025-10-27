Artefact has officially expanded its footprint to support Qatar’s national digital ambitions Qatar, establishing a dedicated Doha entity to provide its full suite of data and AI services, support national digital transformation initiatives, and serve both public and private sector organizations.

The Doha operations will be led by a skilled local team across key roles (AI consultants, AI engineers, data scientists & engineers), working closely with Artefact’s global experts to deliver tailored solutions that leverage data and AI for practical, measurable impact and long-term growth in Qatar.

Doha, Qatar: Artefact, the global leader in data and AI consulting, today announced its formal expansion into the Qatari market, bringing its full suite of data-driven and AI-powered services to organizations across the country. With a growing portfolio of clients in Qatar, Artefact aims to support Qatar’s national digital transformation ambitions, empower local industries, and embed advanced analytics capabilities across both public and private sectors.

“Qatar is at a pivotal moment in its journey toward sustainable, diversified growth, and we see tremendous opportunity to partner with public and private organizations,” said Rahul Arya, CEO of Artefact MENA. “Our mission at Artefact has always been to turn data into business impact. With our entry into Qatar, we’re excited to bring that mission closer to local decision-makers, helping organizations convert strategic ambition into measurable outcomes.”

The company has been active in Qatar through several high-impact projects, supporting digital transformation initiatives that leverage advanced analytics, AI-driven business operations and processes, and data governance frameworks. The establishment of a dedicated Doha entity represents the next step in deepening these relationships and expanding capabilities in the region. With Qatar now added to its network, Artefact operates in 27 countries through 36 offices.

Artefact’s Qatari operations will be led by a dedicated local team of highly skilled professionals across key roles, including data scientists, data engineers, data marketing specialists, AI consultants, and client engagement managers. This diverse local team will work closely with Artefact’s regional and global experts to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of the Qatari market. The Doha entity will offer a comprehensive range of Artefact’s global services, designed to empower organizations through data and technology. These include data& AI strategy and governance, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions that enable smarter decision-making and operational efficiency. The team will also provide expertise in cloud and data infrastructure consulting, as well as customer experience optimization, ensuring seamless integration of data-driven strategies across all business functions.

“Expanding into Qatar is a natural step for Artefact and underscores our commitment to bringing world-class data and AI capabilities to dynamic, forward-looking markets,” added Rahul Arya. “We believe data is a strategic asset, but only when deployed, adopted, and embedded within operations.”

With the launch of its Doha entity, Artefact is positioned to serve existing clients more effectively while building new partnerships across Qatar’s evolving digital landscape. The company plans to invest in local talent development and collaborate with regional organizations to drive innovation and enhance data capabilities. By combining global expertise with local insights, Artefact will work closely with organizations to leverage data and AI in practical, impactful ways, supporting sustainable growth and long-term success in the Qatari market.

About Artefact

Artefact is a leading global consulting company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. We specialize in AI and data-driven transformation, delivering tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain. With deep expertise in data science, data engineering, and emerging AI technologies, Artefact provides comprehensive, industry-specific solutions tailored to the needs of both public and private sector clients.

Headquartered in Paris, Artefact operates with more than 1,800 employees across 36 offices in 27 countries. We are trusted by the world’s most recognized brands and institutions, including Coca-Cola, Samsung, L'Oréal, Sanofi.

In the Middle East, Artefact works with leading organizations such as National industrial and mining information center (NIMIC), Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), Riyadh Air, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Qiddiya, Abdul Latif Jameel Group, Thiqah, and Remat Advanced Industries in Saudi Arabia as well as Dubai Land Department (DLD), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DTCM), Wasl, Nakheel, Damac, Jumeirah Group, Fly Dubai, and Emirates in the UAE.