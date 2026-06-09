Dubai, UAE – On May 25, 2026, Arsenal football legend Robert Pirès visited the TCL Air Conditioner Guangzhou Smart Manufacturing Base, embarking on a futuristic factory tour. Having produced 100 million air conditioners over the past five years with products exported to over 160 countries and regions, TCL Air Conditioner is a true industry leader. Through this event, the brand fully showcased its formidable strengths in digitalisation, intelligent manufacturing, and green development, along with its premium smart and healthy air solutions, to the football icon.

Unlocking AI SleepEye Technology: Pirès Praises the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Ultra AI Healthy Sleep Air Conditioner

Currently, TCL Air Conditioner is fully dedicated to building its high-end sub-brand, Smart Blue Wing, steadfastly pursuing a premium market strategy. Driven by the Smart Blue Wing smart and healthy technology as its core engine, the brand has deployed a matrix of three high-end product lines: the AI Healthy Fresh Air series, the AI Healthy Comfort series, and the Home Air Master series. Powered by AI technology, TCL Air Conditioner is redefining the value of air conditioners, driving a leap from traditional "passive response" to "proactively serving user scenarios."

During the product experience session, Pirés experienced the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Ultra AI Healthy Sleep Air Conditioner. This flagship product is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as a millimeter-wave radar, a dual-circulation fresh air system, and AI voice control. The AI SleepEye can intelligently detect a user's sleep state and body movements based on body temperature fluctuations during different sleep stages. It proactively adjusts the temperature and fan speed, utilizing an AI genetic algorithm to learn user sleep habits and customize an exclusive sleep temperature curve. Furthermore, it delivers a massive fresh air volume of 60m³/h, which, combined with full-effect internal circulation purification, efficiently replaces stale indoor air.

As a former elite professional athlete, Pirés fully understands the importance of a comfortable environment for physical recovery: "After intense training and matches, both body and mind are exhausted. A quiet and cozy home space is what you need most. This air conditioner continuously brings in fresh outdoor air, eliminating the feeling of stuffiness indoors. It's far more than just a machine; it's like a dedicated sleep butler, comprehensively safeguarding the breathing and sleep of the whole family. I can't wait to take it back to France." At the event, Pirés also tested the offline voice control feature of the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Ultra. By simply giving the voice command, "hey TCL, turn on fresh air," he quickly woke up the device and activated the fresh air mode in one step, directly experiencing the ultimate convenience of TCL Air Conditioner's AI voice technology.

Extreme Environmental Testing: Forging Champion-Grade Quality

Apart from the smart and healthy air solutions, TCL Air Conditioner's rigorous quality control system also left a deep impression on Pirés. At the Comfort Lab and Noise Lab, he experienced the unit's stable operation under extreme cold conditions as low as -30°C simulating the Antarctic climate, and witnessed its industry-leading ultra-quiet performance of only 16 decibels.

"We test our air conditioners just like training professional footballers." Pirés fully agreed with this philosophy. The pursuit of excellence is the key to success. Arsenal's unbeaten record is rooted in an uncompromising team spirit. Likewise, TCL Air Conditioner wins the trust of global consumers by relentlessly polishing technological innovation and product quality. This is the true champion spirit.

One Air Conditioner Every 7 Seconds: Comprehensive AI Empowerment Amazes Football Legend

During this visit, Pirés stepped into the smart manufacturing production line to experience world-class intelligent manufacturing capabilities up close. As TCL Air Conditioner’s largest and most highly automated manufacturing hub, this base represents a total investment of nearly RMB 2 billion (USD 275 million) and spans 303 mu (approx. 50 acres). It boasts three world-class, fully flexible "lights-out" factories, 15 advanced laboratories, and 10 smart production lines. Supported by ultra-high computing capabilities, automated equipment, and an AI agent collaboration platform, the facility achieves a highly efficient annual production capacity of 8 million units. Equipped with an AI Big Data Supercomputing Center capable of 30 quadrillion calculations per second, the base achieves the ultimate production efficiency of rolling out one finished air conditioner every 7 seconds. Its breakthrough achievements in digitalization, intelligence, and green manufacturing continue to earn high recognition from global partners and industry media.

Meanwhile, after a hands-on exploration of the world’s only AI-powered ultra-high-precision heat exchanger production line, the 24-hour non-stop "lights-out" factories, the AI Supercomputing Center, and the world-class multi-agent collaborative "Super Brain," Pirés was profoundly impressed by the cutting-edge manufacturing ecosystem, standardized production workflows, and a strong sense of futuristic technology. During an on-site interview, he shared his genuine amazement: "It is absolutely mind-blowing! I never imagined that home appliance manufacturing could be this intelligent and standardized. The products are packed with futuristic technology, making this factory tour an exceptionally stunning experience."

Driving a Comprehensive Brand Strategy Upgrade: Rebuilding a New TCL Air Conditioner in Five Years

Pirés's factory tour serves as not only a remarkable cross-industry exchange but also a vital window for TCL Air Conditioner to showcase its world-class smart manufacturing capabilities. Currently, TCL Air Conditioner boasts an annual production capacity of 38 million units, ranking among the top two globally in export volume.

Based on its solid foundation, TCL Air Conditioner has established the vision of "Reinventing a New TCL Air Conditioner in Five Years," driving a comprehensive elevation of its brand strategy. "Reinventing" does not merely mean doubling in scale; it represents a complete upgrade of the brand's vision and strategic positioning. TCL Air Conditioner will evolve from a single air conditioning product manufacturer into an ecosystem builder and a provider of full-scenario air solutions.

Looking to the future, TCL Air Conditioner will remain user-centric, continuing to work hand in hand with global partners and experienced officers from all walks of life. By leveraging technological innovation to solve user pain points, TCL Air Conditioner is dedicated to the global leader in sustainable energy and healthy air solutions, making healthy, sustainable air effortless for everyone.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

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Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

mayukh@watermelonme.com