Dubai, UAE: Armstrong Fluid Technology, a leading manufacturer of intelligent flow equipment, including pumps, valves, heat exchangers and control solutions, has contributed to one of the world’s most prestigious cultural landmarks, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo. Partnering with Gabtic Engineering, Armstrong supplied a complete suite of HVAC pumping systems and pressurization units, delivering world-class performance to this landmark of national pride and global significance.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, constructed by the BESIX–Orascom Construction Joint Venture, spans over 110,000 m² and stands as the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization.[NC1] Designed to showcase Egypt’s ancient heritage, including the treasures of Tutankhamun, the GEM demanded absolute reliability and precision from every system within its complex infrastructure to maintain stable air quality, temperature and humidity levels essential for the long-term preservation of priceless artifacts.

Armstrong’s scope of supply included Primary and Secondary Chilled Water Pumps, Condenser Water Pumps, Hot Water Primary and Secondary Pumps, and Chilled and Hot Water Pressurization Units (PU Units). Among the key products delivered were the Design Envelope Sensorless 4300 series and VIL 4300 vertical in-line pumps, engineered to ensure efficient operation, low maintenance, and superior energy savings.

Armstrong’s National Sales Manager in Africa, Kiran Dharwadkar , stated that: ‘Our advanced VIL/DE pump technology and Design Envelope solutions were selected for their proven reliability, energy efficiency and seamless integration into complex systems. These intelligent systems deliver exceptional hydraulic performance while minimizing footprint and simplifying installation across the museum’s extensive HVAC network. With sensorless control, built-in intelligence and minimal maintenance requirements, Armstrong’s solutions ensure consistent comfort, reduced operating costs and long-term sustainability for this landmark facility.’

“The Grand Egyptian Museum represents not only a cultural milestone for Egypt but also a historic moment in Armstrong’s legacy,” said Qusai Abuabed, Sales Director Türkiye & MEA at Armstrong Fluid Technology. “We are proud to be part of this World Heritage project, contributing our global expertise and advanced technologies to help preserve Egypt’s rich cultural legacy for future generations”.

Hussein El Alfy, CEO of Gabtic Engineering, added: “Partnering with Armstrong on the Grand Egyptian Museum was a defining moment for Gabtic. The project demanded uncompromising quality, precision and reliability- values that Armstrong consistently delivers. Together, we ensured that every system performed flawlessly to meet the expectations of one of the most significant cultural institutions in the world.”

For Armstrong, participation in the GEM project underscores its role as a trusted partner in delivering sustainable, intelligent HVAC solutions for critical global infrastructure. The company’s proven expertise, combined with its reputation for reliability, made Armstrong the partner of choice for this historic project, a collaboration that reflects both engineering excellence and cultural stewardship.

