AriyaX LLC FZ, through its investment arm AriyaX Capital, introduces AXPT — a blockchain-based investment instrument offering qualified investors access to revenue from global ultra-long-range (ULR) private jet charter operations.

Dubai, UAE – AriyaX LLC FZ, headquartered in Dubai and operating through AriyaX Capital, has officially launched AXPT (AriyaX Profit Token) — a regulated digital asset structured to provide qualified investors with participation in real-world aviation revenue.

AXPT reflects a new approach to tokenization: combining compliant financial structuring with the performance of private aviation, all governed within a secure and transparent framework.

“AXPT was developed to give qualified investors a clear, regulated pathway into aviation-based yield,” said Adnan Deeb, Founder and Managing Director of AriyaX. ‘‘AXPT was created to give qualified investors structured access to real aviation revenue, backed by operational performance and aligned with regulatory standards.’’

Aviation Yield, Tokenized with Regulatory Integrity

AXPT offers participation in revenue generated by AriyaX-managed ultra-long-range aircraft operating under exclusive charter programs. Tokenholders do not take on ownership or operational responsibilities; instead, they receive pro-rata distributions based on net performance.

The issuance is fully compliant with international financial requirements, including KYC/AML onboarding, and structured through a regulated legal framework. This model ensures that aviation income—traditionally gated behind leasing firms and institutions—can now be accessed digitally with oversight and transparency.

Designed for Scalable Expansion

Based in Dubai, AriyaX benefits from the region’s growing leadership in compliant digital finance and asset innovation. The AXPT launch represents the first phase of a broader tokenization roadmap. Future phases will incorporate additional aircraft, operational revenue streams, and scaled investor access — all under the same compliant model.

This structured approach allows AXPT to evolve as a scalable, asset-backed ecosystem that meets the growing demand for real-world asset (RWA) investment opportunities across the MENA region and beyond.

Phase 1 Launch: The Beginning of a Scalable Aviation Ecosystem

The current rollout marks Phase 1 of the AXPT roadmap, focusing on an initial fleet and selected aviation business units entering the tokenization lifecycle.

Phase 2 will expand the model further onboarding additional aircraft, charter operations, and revenue channels into the ecosystem. This growth phase aims to scale the yield pool, enhance liquidity, and solidify AXPT’s foundation as an aviation-backed RWA protocol.

About AriyaX

AriyaX LLC FZ is a Dubai-based aviation operations and asset structuring firm focused on transforming private aviation performance into compliant digital investment models. Through its financial entity AriyaX Capital, the company bridges institutional-grade aviation income with blockchain infrastructure — delivering access to asset-backed, real-economy yield opportunities.

