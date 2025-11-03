Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, today announced plans to invest over USD 1 billion in logistics infrastructure transactions, including industrial warehousing and datacenters, across the United States and the United Kingdom, over the next year. The announcement was made at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, the region’s premier investment platform, hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB).

This investment builds on Arcapita’s long-term conviction in sectors that form the backbone of the global economy and continue to benefit from powerful structural tailwinds as well as its strong track record of deploying over USD 7 billion into these segments of the economy.

The new commitment will expand Arcapita’s portfolio of income-generating assets in markets supported by strong fundamentals, including the acceleration of artificial intelligence and digital transformation in the US, and the continued demand for logistics, manufacturing, and trade space in the UK.

Hisham Al Raee, Chief Executive Officer of Arcapita, said: “We are executing on a compelling pipeline of opportunities in both the US and UK across real estate and digital infrastructure. The rise of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and e-commerce continues to reshape global demand for mission-critical assets such as data centers and industrial estates. Our strategy reflects our confidence in these long-term trends and our approach to investing in resilient sectors that combine stable income with scalable growth potential.”

Arcapita’s focus in the US will include acquiring and expanding high-quality data centers that support the rapid growth of AI-driven and cloud-based technologies. These facilities are characterized by long-term leases, strong tenant profiles, and the potential to increase capacity in supply-constrained markets.

In the UK, Arcapita will continue to grow its industrial real estate platform by aggregating small to mid-sized industrial estates across key regional markets. These assets cater to a broad base of occupiers - in manufacturing, trade, and services - offering diversified income and benefiting from limited new supply and increasing demand for energy-efficient, modern space.

The firm believes that both sectors are well-positioned for growth amid evolving global economic dynamics. Rising data consumption, ongoing supply-chain reconfiguration, and tightening environmental standards are expected to create sustained demand for modern infrastructure and industrial properties.

Arcapita currently manages approximately USD 3 billion in industrial real estate assets globally.

The firm’s investments in these sectors align with its broader strategy of identifying opportunities where technological change and long-term economic shifts converge to generate enduring value for investors.

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

www.arcapita.com