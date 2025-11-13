Agreement will expand Brooki’s presence to key international markets including the UAE and UK



Dubai, UAE: Arada has invested AED60 million in Brooki Bakehouse, the Australian bakery brand that is famed for its viral social media following. The transaction carried out by Arada’s hospitality and entertainment division represents Brooki Bakehouse’s first major external investment, enabling the brand to expand globally, beginning with the United Arab Emirates this year and followed by further markets in 2026.

Founded in 2022 by Brooke Bellamy, Brooki Bakehouse started as a 41-square-metre bakery in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley and has since grown into one of Australia’s most recognisable dessert brands.

Renowned for its signature cookies, celebration cakes, and pink aesthetic, Brooki has cultivated a passionate global following of more than 4 million fans and a reputation for queues that regularly wrap around the block.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This investment in Brooki Bakehouse reflects Arada’s commitment to creating meaningful lifestyle experiences that connect people through culture, food and design, as well as our track record of investing in and expanding best-in-class Australian brands overseas. Our investment will enable Brooki to scale its reach into new markets, particularly in regions where Arada operates, including the UAE and the UK, while strengthening its base in Australia.”

Brooke Bellamy, Founder of Brooki Bakehouse, said: “This transaction is about taking an Australian story to a global stage. We built Brooki from scratch — no shortcuts, no compromises — and now, with Arada, we have the platform and resources to share our creativity, quality, and community with the world.”

The investment follows significant interest from international investors and franchise groups, and Arada was selected as the ideal partner due to its shared vision around creativity, design and lifestyle-driven experiences.

Brooki’s trajectory has been marked by rapid yet intentional growth. From its humble Brisbane beginnings, the company has expanded to five Australian locations, with a Sydney Airport store opening this month.

Less than a year ago Brooki made its international debut at a food festival in Abu Dhabi, where customers queued for over two hours to purchase freshly baked cookies — a moment that underscored the brand’s universal appeal.

Arada’s hospitality and entertainment division will open a series of Brooki Bakehouse popups across the UAE from the end of November, including locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Two flagship stores will be opened in the first quarter of next year.

The transaction complements Arada’s rapid expansion into new markets and new verticals. Founded in the UAE in 2017, the master developer entered the Australian residential market in 2024 and announced its expansion into the UK in September 2025.

Arada’s growing F&B portfolio includes franchise partnerships with Boost Juice and the acquisition of popular Sydney coffee roastery The Reformatory Lab and the company has established a solid track record of working with Australian lifestyle brands to bring their concepts to new audiences overseas. Earlier this year, Arada entered a AED100 million joint venture agreement with Tashas Group to open a series of new restaurant locations across the GCC.

By integrating exceptional dining and retail experiences into its developments, Arada continues to deliver on its mission to create spaces that enable people to lead healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded internationally into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



About Brooki Bakehouse

Founded in 2022 by Brooke Bellamy, Brooki Bakehouse has become one of Australia’s fastest growing bakery brands, known for its handcrafted cookies, celebration cakes, and design-led gifting. With over 4 million followers and a loyal community worldwide, Brooki continues to champion creativity and craftsmanship as it expands internationally.

