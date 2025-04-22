Arabic.AI is a groundbreaking Arabic-first autonomous AI platform built for enterprise, powered by Pronoia, its proprietary Arabic LLM, outperforming global models and already partnering up with Fortune 500 businesses across finance, healthcare, legal, and media

Dubai, UAE: Arabic.AI emerged from stealth mode today, unveiling what executives call the first truly agentic AI platform specifically engineered for Arabic language. The Dubai-based startup, with offices spanning MENA, the U.S., and Europe, enters the market with substantial technical advantages over global competitors.

Founder's Vision: A Deeply Local, Globally Competitive Model

Founded by serial entrepreneur Nour Al Hassan, recognized for building language technology provider Tarjama, Arabic.AI has developed Pronoia, a proprietary large language model that benchmarks show outperforming GPT-4, Deepseek and Cohere and other leading systems on Arabic language tasks.

"For too long, Arabic has remained an afterthought in the global AI landscape," Al Hassan told reporters during the launch event. "We've built something fundamentally different—an autonomous system that actually understands the nuances of Arabic across multiple dialects and contexts."

The company's agentic platform allows AI systems to execute complex tasks independently, orchestrating multi-step workflows without continuous human guidance. Early enterprise adopters have deployed the technology across financial services, healthcare, legal, and media operations.

Flexible Deployment: Platform, Engine, or Custom Solutions

Arabic.AI offers enterprises three distinct ways to leverage its powerful Pronoia engine and platform, tailored to meet different business needs:

Licensing the Engine: Clients can license Pronoia—the underlying large language model—and embed it directly into their own software or infrastructure, without using Arabic.AI’s full platform. Workflow Integration: Organizations can access the Arabic.AI platform as a standalone solution or integrate it into existing systems, using it in applications such as chat interfaces, content generation, or document analysis. Custom AI Solutions: For enterprises with unique requirements, Arabic.AI offers fully customized solutions. These may involve adapting Pronoia or incorporating additional AI models beyond the core platform to meet highly specialized use cases.

This flexible model allows organizations across industries to tap into cutting-edge Arabic AI—whether through plug-and-play tools, enterprise integration, or fully tailored deployments.

Autonomous Intelligence for Enterprise at Scale

Several Fortune 500 companies are testing Arabic.AI in production environments after participating in pilot programs, according to company officials.

The technology builds on a massive dataset compiled over 16 years, giving it contextual understanding that generic models lack when processing Arabic content. The company offers flexible deployment options including cloud-based, on-premises, and API access.

"What makes this significant is the autonomous capability," said AI Product lead, Andrii Klyiman, who orchestrated the launch. "Previous Arabic AI solutions required extensive human oversight. This represents a notable advancement in how enterprises can handle Arabic content at scale."

Arabic.AI enters the market at a time when regional investment in AI infrastructure is accelerating, with MENA organizations increasingly seeking Arabic-specific business technology solutions rather than retrofitting Western systems.

-Ends-

About Arabic.AI

Arabic.AI is the global leader in AI Arabic Business solutions, transforming communication and automation with high-accuracy, secure enterprise technology. Powered by Pronoia, the world’s #1-ranked Arabic.AI model, our technology is purpose-built for the Arabic language. By combining cutting-edge AI with human expertise, we create scalable solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth. We help Fortune 500 companies, governments, and enterprises navigate Arabic-speaking markets while enabling regional businesses to expand globally.

For media inquiries, please contact Lara at lgeadah@cameocomms.me