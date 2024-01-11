Dhahran – Arabian Gulf University: His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University (AGU), and his accompanying academic delegation, recently met with Sami Thamer Al Murshid, Vice President of Training and Development at Saudi Aramco, and Mr Nabeel Abudlla Al Jama’, Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Corporate Services at Saudi Aramco.

The meeting was held at Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, with the aim of discussing and exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation in the fields of education and training, as well as establishing Gulf partnership relations for future collaboration.

During the meeting, Dr Al Fuhaid expressed his pride in collaborating with the largest international oil company in the Arabian Gulf region. He highlighted some of the university's innovative academic programmes that align with the evolving labour market's needs. These programmes include the Master of Business Administration in facilities management and partnership between the public and private sectors, offered by the French Arabian Business School (FABS) in AGU, in cooperation with the French ESSEC Business School, and the Master of Science in Next Generation Computing and Cybersecurity.

Dr Al Fuhaid also mentioned the university's efforts to provide specialised programmes, such as the Master of Learning Disabilities specialising in autism, which aims to develop scientific expertise in this field.

The meeting also focused on enhancing joint cooperation and community service in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Opportunities for collaboration were examined in the areas of consulting and training, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between academia and industry. Dr Al Fuhaid emphasised the commitment of AGU to providing academic and professional programmes that cater to the needs of the GCC labour market, in alignment with Saudi Aramco's strategic endeavours.

For their part, Mr Al Jama’ and Mr Al Murshid from Saudi Aramco expressed their support for learning and innovation. They highlighted the company's dedication to developing its human resources through academic and training programmes that focus on leadership and management skills. Furthermore, they welcomed the idea of enhancing cooperation and cultural exchange with AGU to develop professional leaders with the necessary scientific and practical expertise.

The meeting was attended by Professor Waheeb Alnaser, Vice President of the University for Academic Affairs, Scientific Research and Innovation, Professor Soud Almahamid, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies, Professor Waleed Zubari, Director of FABS, and Dr Wid Daghustani, Head of the Learning Difficulties and Developmental Disabilities Department, where they provided a comprehensive explanation of the academic programmes offered at the graduate level.

-Ends-