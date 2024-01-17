Cairo, Egypt: Arabian Cement Company (ACC), a leading cement producer in Egypt, is undertaking a transformative environmental initiative with the conversion of the Electrostatic Precipitators (Main ESPs) to a cutting-edge Bag Filters for dust emission control on both of the two production lines. ACC prepared EIA study and submitted it to EEAA, and got the environmental approval to execute the conversion project on two phases, the first phase to convert the ESP of Line 1, and the second phase will be on Line 2. This strategic move aims to ensure proactive compliance with current and future local and international dust emission regulations.

Redecam Group S.p.A, renowned for its global expertise in dust emission control, has been selected as the successful bidder for this pivotal project. The turnkey scope encompasses design, engineering, equipment supply, and commissioning, with an ambitious goal to complete the project within one year, achieving dust emission levels of less than 5 mg/Nm3 for the main filter.

Commenting on the project, Sergio Alcantarilla, CEO of Arabian Cement Company, said: "Our commitment to environmental stewardship is at the heart of our operations. The conversion to a bag filter is a strategic step forward, going beyond mere compliance with dust emission standards to actively reduce emissions. We are proud to collaborate with Redecam Group and to continue our successful partnership with the Egyptian Pollution Abatement Programme (EPAP) in line with ACC's dedication to sustainability."

Aligned with ACC's integrated roadmap to enhance its environmental footprint, this filter upgrade conversion project not only compiles with regulatory standards but also has the potential to foster increased utilization of Alternative Fuels and contributing to CO2 reduction.

The project is partially funded by EPAP, with a total cost estimated at approximately € 8 million. This initiative further solidifies the collaboration initiated between ACC and EPAP in 2014 during the HotDisc project for alternative fuel (AF) co-processing.

-Ends-

About Arabian Cement Company

Arabian Cement Company (ACC) is a leading cement producer in Egypt. ACC’s cement factory is located in Suez Governorate, and produces up to five million tons of first quality cement annually - approximately 8% of Egypt’s production. Over the years, ACC has received several certifications including ISO 9001 for quality assurance, ISO 14001 for environmental compliance, OSHAS 18001 for health and safety measures, and ISO 50001 for energy management. The company is listed in EGX since May 2014. For more information, please visit www.arabiancement.com

For further information, please contact: