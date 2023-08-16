Dubai, UAE: Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its cutting-edge Automotive Academy. This strategic initiative, designed to meet the evolving demands of the automotive sector and empower AAC employees, comes as a proactive step to accommodate the transformative shifts sweeping through the industry. By integrating theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical training, the academy aims at future-proofing the team in line with the rapid pace of the industry.

The comprehensive program addresses specialised training platforms, integration of software and electro-mechanical components in vehicles, as well as the latest technical skills to address the ever-evolving demand.

The Academy has the most up-to-date digital software, equipment, and diagnostic tools, allowing personnel to practice with cutting-edge technology. A curriculum that has been carefully created and is in line with the most recent advances in the business is delivered by qualified professionals who are committed to elevating the sector.

AAC ensures that its staff has the initiatives, facilities, and tools required to overcome developmental challenges and continually provide great service and support to its clients by stressing seamless technological integration. At Arabian Automobiles, the safety of the customers is the utmost priority. With the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Automotive Academy, AAC is proactively taking steps to enhance customers’ safety and provide an exceptional experience.

-Ends-

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: