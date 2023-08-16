Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group, has announced the inauguration of its cutting-edge Automotive Academy.

The comprehensive programme addresses specialised training platforms, integration of software and electro-mechanical components in vehicles, as well as the latest technical skills to address the ever-evolving demand.

Up-to-date digital software

The Academy has the most up-to-date digital software, equipment, and diagnostic tools, allowing personnel to practice with cutting-edge technology. A curriculum that has been carefully created and is in line with the most recent advances in the business is delivered by qualified professionals who are committed to elevating the sector.

AAC ensures that its staff has the initiatives, facilities, and tools required to overcome developmental challenges and continually provide great service and support to its clients by stressing seamless technological integration. At Arabian Automobiles, the safety of the customers is the utmost priority. With the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Automotive Academy, AAC is proactively taking steps to enhance customers’ safety and provide an exceptional experience

