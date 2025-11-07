Dubai, UAE- AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd, a quantum mechanics software development establishment headquartered at the Dubai AI Campus at DIFC, today announced that its proprietary mathematical equations, derived from the principles of quantum mechanics, have been successfully validated against major financial market indices spanning the past 100 years, demonstrating consistent and statistically significant results.

While specific details of the equations remain proprietary, results from the latest round of extensive internal backtesting confirm their ability to detect and quantify quantized patterns within complex interdependent market behaviors across a wide range of conditions and historical events. The equations maintained consistent performance throughout all tested scenarios.

The study confirmed that the mathematics (not any investment product or trading system) exhibit consistent alignment with historical financial patterns. These results stem from a theoretical framework that applies quantum mechanical principles to the manipulation and integration of integer outcomes, resulting in a new class of mathematical equations capable of modeling complex systems with precision. Validation metrics included correlation analysis, p-values, and time-series coherence, confirming the robustness of the approach.

Testing utilized historical data from major financial indices, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225, covering the period from as early as 1925 to the present day. Backtests revealed a high degree of correlation and predictive coherence across multiple eras of economic volatility and market evolution.

“This achievement is a mathematical validation, not a financial claim,” said Andrew John Wainwright, Founder and CEO of AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd. “Our work applies the logic of quantum superposition and probability integration to financial data, revealing hidden coherence and entanglement that persist across time. The backtests confirmed that the mathematics behaved consistently with real world markets over the 100-year period. These results set the stage for our next phase; applying the mathematics to live, real-time environments to explore how theory translates into measurable outcomes.”

Key Highlight:

Mathematics-only testing: No financial trading systems, algorithms, or investment products were evaluated

Commitment to Independent Oversight:

As AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd has successfully completed its preliminary development phase and is now preparing to advance to real-world application testing and simulation stages. Subject to regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), all live trading data and performance results will be independently audited and verified to ensure full accuracy, transparency, and compliance with applicable standards

The Company’s underlying intellectual property, including core algorithms and proprietary equations, will remain confidential to safeguard its competitive advantage and protect proprietary innovations

The company is actively engaging qualified third-party auditors within the DIFC under strict non-disclosure agreements to uphold verification standards for performance evaluation without compromising intellectual property security

This development marks a potential milestone toward a new framework for interpreting financial systems through the combined lenses of quantum mechanics and mathematics

AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd is a DIFC based technology firm specializing in integer manipulation and optimization. Founded in 2025, the company is developing quantum mechanics based certainty algorithms designed to model and execute positions within tradable systems with unprecedented precision and reduced exposure to risk. The company is licensed to operate from the DIFC Innovation Hub and operates in full compliance with applicable regulations.

Media Contact.

info@arithmosQT.com

www.arithmosQT.com