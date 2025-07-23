Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, has signed a strategic three-year partnership agreement with the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF) to support Arabic literacy through the nationally recognized "Read - اقرأ" program.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Harald Nijhof, Chief Executive Officer of ACT, and Mr. Bassem Sa’ad, Chief Executive Officer of QRF. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to educational equity and community development in Jordan.

Under this partnership, ACT will support the renovation and furnishing of the library for a public school in Aqaba. The project also includes training for librarians, principals, and Arabic-language teachers; updating the library’s collection with new books catered to the appropriate age groups; as well as implementing a rigorous monitoring and evaluation framework to track impact and ensure long-term sustainability.

This partnership aligns with ACT’s broader corporate social responsibility strategy, which prioritizes investment in youth empowerment and education as key drivers of sustainable growth and giving back to the local community. By creating inclusive and engaging learning environments, ACT aims to help unlock the potential of the next generation in the Aqaba community.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Nijhof said, “At ACT, we believe that real, lasting impact begins with education. Our partnership with the Queen Rania Foundation underscores our deep commitment to empowering youth and creating meaningful opportunities in our local community. By investing in Arabic literacy and inclusive learning spaces through the Read program, we’re helping shape the changemakers of tomorrow.”

Mr. Bassem Saad, CEO of QRF, added, “We are proud to partner with ACT in bringing the Read program to Aqaba. Access to quality Arabic reading resources is essential for foundational learning, and through this collaboration, we are not only building a library—we are building brighter futures. This initiative reaffirms our belief that educational equity begins with community-driven solutions and strong partnerships.”

Founded by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the Queen Rania Foundation is at the forefront of education in Jordan and the Arab world. Through evidence-based programs and education research, QRF works to improve learning outcomes, ensure fluency in Arabic reading, and close educational equity gaps across the Kingdom. This collaboration with Aqaba Container Terminal marks a significant step toward promoting literacy and educational opportunity in Aqaba, reflecting the power of cross-sector partnerships to drive meaningful social impact.

