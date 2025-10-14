MANAMA, BAHRAIN - Applied Science University (ASU) has been accredited by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading authority in project management, officially becoming Bahrain’s first University in the Kingdom to become a PMI Authorized Training Partner (ATP). This milestone positions ASU at the forefront of advancing project management education and professional excellence in the Kingdom.

Through this partnership, ASU will deliver globally recognized training and certifications in project management, providing students, alumni, and the wider community with the competitive edge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic marketplace. The collaboration reinforces the university’s mission to produce graduates who meet international standards and are equipped with the skills to drive innovation and sustainable growth across industries in Bahrain and beyond.

This celebration was attended by Prof. Waheeb Al Khaja, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prof. Hatem Masri, President of the Applied Science University, and the university's senior management team, and from PMI’s side; Johannes Heinlein, Chief Growth Officer, Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Project Management Institute, along with senior leaders from both institutions.

Professor Waheeb Alkhaja, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, mentioned: “ASU is so interested in enhancing its international entities to foster the university profile and offer plenty of services that should enhance the students’ skills and readiness for the labor market. Additionally, PMI, with its internal recognition, should incorporate this value into the university's services. I’m sure that our partnership will bring many benefits for both parties”. Professor Hatem Masri, President of the ASU, stated: “Our mission has always been to connect education with industry, ensuring our graduates are not only academically accomplished but also globally competitive. Becoming Bahrain’s first PMI Authorized Training Partner is a proud moment that reflects our commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow.”

Hanny Alshazly, PMI’s Managing Director for MENA, said: “We are proud to welcome ASU as the first university in Bahrain to join our Authorized Training Partner program. This collaboration highlights ASU’s commitment to raising the bar in higher education and preparing professionals who can contribute to innovation, growth, and long-term economic impact.”

As part of the accreditation, ASU and PMI will exchange expertise and best practices, co-develop educational resources including case studies, and strengthen professional pathways for students through access to PMI’s extensive global resources.

This strategic collaboration represents a major step forward in bridging academia and industry, cementing ASU’s role as a driver of educational excellence and workforce readiness in Bahrain.

