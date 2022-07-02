His & hers launched their website www.hishers.com offering the latest international trends and inspiration

The fast fashion, Gen Z brand plans to open more stores in Dubai in August

Apparel Group's homegrown brand, His & Hers has launched its first store in Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. With an extensive collection of clothing, footwear, and bags for men, women, and children, the brand offers a one-stop shop for all fashion needs.

Continuing to push the boundaries of modernization, His & Hers unveiled its grand store with a floor area of 7675 sq. ft. The fast fashion, Gen Z brand will also be opening further stores in Dubai starting this August. In addition to its retail presence, His & Hers proudly announced its commitment to growth through a dynamic website www.hishers.com. As part of the website design, an emphasis was placed on making it as valuable and user-friendly as possible across any devices and platforms. Customers shopping from the website can benefit from free shipping on all orders above 99 and an easy 14-days return policy across UAE.

His & Hers aims at creating a forever young community for people who want to break the stereotype and redefine fashion.

ABOUT HIS & HERS

His & Her was created for Gen Z, a generation that views fashion as more than just clothing. The name comes from how Gen-Z communicates its identity. The design elements are created to capture the latest international trends/influences that make a big impact on the youth. The clothing they wear is versatile and easy to wear. With the aim of capturing the spirit of Gen Z, they aim to evolve as a brand at the same pace as their customers, constantly monitoring the hottest trends and social movements. The range offers clothing for Men’s &Women’s/ Footwear & Bags/ Lifestyle & Home and Kids wear.

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1900+ retail stores and 75+ brands on all platforms while employing over 16,500 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

