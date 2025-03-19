Apparel Group continues to strengthen its presence in the region, with R&B strategically expanding its footprint across the GCC. With a bold vision to open 250 stores by 2025, R&B is solidifying its position as one of the region’s leading fast fashion brands.

Currently operating 149 stores, R&B has recently opened locations at Reem Mall – Abu Dhabi, Silicon Central – Dubai, Al Hayat Mall – Bahrain, City Centre Muscat & Safeer Mall in Oman, jouri Mall & Mujan Park in KSA, Downtown Souq, Al Khor in Qatar with upcoming stores in key locations, including Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in the UAE, a flagship 40,000 sq. ft. store in Marina Mall – Kuwait and many more.

R&B shoppers in the GCC can now shop the latest R&B Ramadan Festive Collection, offering elegance, charm and vibrance for every iftar, suhoor and special gathering. Designed with the latest trends in clothing, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and kids, this collection seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary style.

Women can indulge in beautifully designed floral dresses, coordinated sets perfect for Ramadan evenings. For men, the collection offers sophisticated line of printed shirts and distinctive crochet details that maintain both modesty and comfort.

For kids, the collection brings carefully designed pieces – sequined floral dresses for girls and lightweight, comfortable attire for boys, each piece is crafted to make every celebration special.

R&B’s Ramadan Collection 2025 is available across all R&B stores in the GCC, online at www.randbfashion.com, and showcased across social media. We invite you to explore this stunning collection and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with fashion that embodies elegance and joy.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision

About R&B

The fastest-growing value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East & India, R&B was launched in Muscat Grand Mall, Oman, in October 2012. Today, it has a strong presence with over 150 stores across 8 countries, spanning 2,000,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

R&B is dedicated to offering quality fashion at unbeatable prices, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect outfit for every occasion. Our team of in-house designers stays ahead of trends to create fresh, stylish collections for every season. With a deep understanding of diverse markets, R&B continues to deliver fashion that resonates with customers across the region. For more details, visit www.randbfashion.com.