Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a global leader in fashion, retail, and lifestyle, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering young talent through its strategic participation in the North London Collegiate School Career Fair. As a company dedicated to shaping the future of the industry, Apparel Group took centre stage at the event, providing students with exclusive access to industry insights and career pathways within its dynamic ecosystem of brands.

A key highlight of the fair was Apparel Group’s showcase of ten seasoned professionals across multiple departments, including social media, fashion styling, AI and data analytics, customer experience, HR, and brand marketing. These experts engaged directly with students from Grades 8 to 12, offering real-world perspectives and mentorship designed to inspire the next generation of industry leaders.

Further amplifying its commitment to talent development, Apparel Group announced plans for a structured internship initiative aimed at equipping students with hands-on experience in key business functions. The program is set to provide young professionals with meaningful exposure to the fast-paced world of fashion and retail, reinforcing Apparel Group’s role as a career incubator for future innovators.

Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, shared her vision for the initiative, stating: "The future of retail goes beyond what we experience today. I firmly believe that the key to shaping this new era lies in collaborating closely with the future consumer, which includes the bright young minds of today’s students. At Apparel Group, we don’t just adapt to change—we aim to inspire it. That’s why creating opportunities to work alongside these young talents is a top priority in our strategy. Together, we’re building a cutting-edge retail landscape that will deliver the exceptional experiences needed in the next generation of consumerism."

As Apparel Group continues to champion career growth and professional development, this partnership with North London Collegiate School represents a significant step in bridging the gap between education and industry. By nurturing emerging talent, Apparel Group reinforces its unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and future-ready workforce.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 24,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail.

For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14

countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 24,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision.