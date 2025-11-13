Al Manama, Bahrain – Apparel Group’s leading digital fashion and lifestyle platform, 6thStreet.com, has officially launched its new 90-minute delivery service in Bahrain, aiming to enhance the shopping experience for customers across the region. This service improves customer experience by providing quick, convenient delivery, meeting modern expectations for speed, and encouraging impulse purchases. With a diverse selection of over 1,200 global and local brands, 6thStreet.com provides an effortless way for consumers to explore and shop for the latest trends in footwear, bags, clothing, and accessories for women, men, and kids.

The user-friendly 6thStreet.com app enables customers to browse a curated collection of top-quality brands, including Skechers, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Crocs, Nike, Clarks, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, and ALDO. It features personalised recommendations tailored to individual tastes and offers flexible payment options. Additionally, real-time order tracking keeps customers informed about their purchases at every stage of the delivery process.

Recognising that online shopping can sometimes lead to unmet expectations, 6thStreet.com has implemented a straightforward return policy, providing customers with peace of mind regarding their purchases. The new 90-minute delivery service is particularly beneficial for those in need of last-minute outfits or thoughtful gifts, ensuring that orders arrive promptly at customers’ doorsteps.

As part of 6thStreet Promise, customers can shop with confidence knowing they receive Price Assurance, 100% Genuine Products, and On-Time Delivery. Furthermore, 6thStreet.com is committed to rewarding its customers with exclusive deals, discounts, and promotions. By signing up, users gain access to member-exclusive benefits and stay informed about the latest sales and promotions through their smartphones. The 6thStreet.com app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

This initiative reinforces Apparel Group’s dedication to blending innovation with lifestyle convenience, ensuring that 6thStreet.com remains at the forefront of digital retail in the Middle East.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.