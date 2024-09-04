Sharjah, UAE, Massive Media: AnaAkhtar, an innovative initiative by AlBadera Holding aimed at promoting holistic life-long learning in the MENA region, has received the prestigious AAA accreditation. This recognition underscores AnaAkhtar’s commitment to advancing education, particularly in the areas of social, emotional, and behavioral development.

AnaAkhtar is a bilingual Arabic and English educational platform designed to enhance the teaching of social, emotional, and behavioral skills for students in grades 1 to 12. The platform combines video modeling, interactive scenarios, and AI-driven emotional reflection to create an engaging and effective learning experience. AnaAkhtar aims to support students, parents, counselors, and educators in building a strong foundation for personal growth and community involvement.

Issued by the American Accreditation Association, the accreditation requires training agencies to demonstrate their competence, ensure that their trainers are qualified, and confirm that their curricula meet the necessary standards. The accreditation process involves evaluating the training provider's corporate structure, facilities, staffing, curriculum, product development, and administration.

The prestigious accreditation reflects AnaAkhtar’s dedication to quality and innovation in education. The platform’s approach, which integrates technology with culturally relevant content, stood out during the rigorous evaluation process, underscoring its role as a leader in educational solutions for the region.

“We are honored to receive the AAA accreditation, which affirms our efforts to provide meaningful educational experiences. Together with my co-founders, Mr. Hussam Ghazzawi and Mr. Eyad Deep, we are focused on developing a platform that positively impacts students' lives and contributes to their personal development. This accreditation is an important step in achieving our goals”, said Eman Al Otaibi, Founder of AlBadera Holding.

With the AAA accreditation, AnaAkhtar is set to expand its reach, working with educational institutions, government bodies, and NGOs to enhance educational standards across the MENA region. The platform’s mission is to equip students with essential skills for the modern world while fostering a sense of community and belonging.

About AlBadera Holding

AlBadera Holding is committed to making a lasting impact through innovative educational and community development solutions. By leveraging technology, we aim to drive positive change and contribute to a better future. AnaAkhtar is our flagship initiative, exemplifying our dedication to advancing education and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

