Jeddah: A high-level delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), comprised of representatives from the Member States and the General Secretariat, is currently undertaking an official visit to the People's Republic of China at the invitation of the Chinese government. On Monday, October 14, 2024, the delegation was received in Beijing by H.E. Mr. Deng Li, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.

The delegation comprises permanent delegates and representatives from 26 OIC Member States, as well as officials from the General Secretariat and the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), led by the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Mr. Yousef AlDobeay.

The meeting with the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister focused on the positive progress in relations between the OIC, its Member States, and China, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various areas further. Both parties appreciated the constructive dialogue between the OIC and China and discussed various shared interests, including the status of the Muslim community in China.

The delegation convened with several officials from the Religious Affairs Department of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The meeting encompassed discussions on a range of topics relevant to the Muslim community within the country.

The delegation will conduct site visits to Tianjin and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to gain insights into the living conditions and welfare of the Muslim community.