The MoU will facilitate student and faculty exchange, develop applied research, promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

Partnership between the two institutions aligns with UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 to facilitate international student and staff mobility.

Dubai, UAE: Amity University Dubai has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seneca Polytechnic, one of the largest higher education institutions in Canada to explore international student and faculty exchange. The signing ceremony, held on 12th June, 2023, took place at Amity University Dubai's campus in the UAE.

The MoU will facilitate student and faculty exchange, develop applied research, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, create corporate and executive training opportunities, and explore possibilities for micro-credentials and pathways to new careers.

This partnership explores synergies between the two institutions, with both sharing a strong focus on practical and creative programmes, emphasising employability, innovation, and entrepreneurship. With over 90,000 students enrolled, and ten campuses in Canada, Seneca Polytechnic provides a strong emphasis on career preparation and practical experience for students, aligning with UAE’s agenda to develop the human capital requirements of the region.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Saif Al Seiari, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai and Professor David Agnew, President of Seneca Polytechnic, in the presence of Dr Fazal Malik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, Marianne Morando, Vice President of Academics and Student Affairs, and Renata Dinnocenzo, Vice President of Strategy, Seneca Polytechnic. Other dignitaries who attended the signing ceremony included Ms. Lindsay Margenau, Chargé d`affaires at the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai and Dr. Nitesh Sughnani, Director of University Ratings, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Dr Fazal Malik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, said: “Amity University Dubai, licensed by the Ministry of Education and accredited by the Commission of Academic Accreditation (CAA), is focused on empowering students with rich learning experiences, partnering with the renowned institutions globally. Our collaboration with Seneca Polytechnic, one of the largest higher education institutions in Canada, will help us develop competent, skilled and highly agile graduates, which can make a seamless transition to the job market.

With this shared passion, we will create synergies to benefit our students and faculty members, while promoting the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship offered in our programmes.”

Professor David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic, Canada, said: "We are delighted to be entering a partnership with Amity University Dubai and look forward to building a strong and enduring relationship that will be of mutual benefit to our students, faculty and communities. We share a global outlook, focused on high-quality teaching and learning that provides our graduates with great opportunities.”

These partnership agreements serve to strengthen the UAE's position as one of the largest, emerging-market higher education hubs. The UAE, specifically Dubai, has emerged as a knowledge hub for the GCC and the wider Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia regions. This agreement aligns with the UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which aims to establish and uphold the highest standards of scientific and professional education to benefit future generations in the UAE.

Amity University Dubai and Seneca Polytechnic will work together to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, providing valuable opportunities in a rapidly evolving educational field, for both students and academic staff looking for international mobility.

About Amity University Dubai

Established in 2011, Amity University Dubai is a leading international university in the UAE and is part of a global brand that has campuses in Dubai, London, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Uzbekistan and multiple campuses across India.

With a distinguished track record in the region, Amity University Dubai is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in the UAE, with degrees accredited by the MOE through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The university is internationally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA).

Amity University Dubai offers more than 30 programmes, including foundation courses, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and PhD programmes, spanning industry sectors including business, engineering, computer science, journalism, fashion design, hospitality & tourism, forensic science, architecture, media and law.

Amity University Dubai is home to more than 2,000 students from over 70 nationalities with over 120,000 alumni worldwide.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sana Maklai

Communications Executive

Amity University Dubai

Email: smaklai@amityuniversity.ae