Expanding partnerships with the Ministry of Education, public universities, and Misr El Kheir Foundation to support thousands of Egyptian students.

“Dual Education” and “3al Asl Tawar” programs, under the “Education for All = Food for All” umbrella, reaffirm the company’s long-term commitment to investing in people and education.

Americana Restaurants Egypt honors three employees for securing first places in education nationwide.

Americana Restaurants has launched “Education for All = Food for All,” a unifying initiative that brings together all the company’s education efforts while expanding its youth empowerment programs. This step reaffirms Americana’s long-term commitment to supporting primary and higher education and its ongoing efforts in literacy and educational development. These initiatives stem from the company’s belief that real development begins with building people, contributing to tangible societal impact by providing genuine educational and employment opportunities for thousands of young individuals.

Under the “Education for All = Food for All” umbrella, and through the Dual Education Program run in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Misr El Kheir Foundation, more than 7,500 students have graduated from nine partner schools nationwide, including Ahmed Hamed Taleb School for Applied Technology, El Zeitoun Commercial School, Abdeen Commercial School, Talaat Harb Schools, Port Said Advanced Secondary School, Salah Salem School, and Tanta Hotel School. At the university level, the same initiative, in collaboration with the Faculties of Tourism and Hotels at Helwan, Alexandria, and Fayoum Universities, has supported over 1,500 students in completing their bachelor’s degrees while securing direct employment opportunities, effectively bridging the gap between education and market needs.

During the event, Americana Restaurants Egypt honored Mohamed Emad, Haneen Mahmoud, and Alaa Mohamed, three outstanding students who ranked first nationwide in their respective fields, in recognition of their exceptional academic excellence and dedication. This recognition reflects the company’s belief in celebrating success stories that inspire others and demonstrate the transformative power of education.

As part of its holistic community commitment, Americana Restaurants Egypt, through its KFC brand, launched the “3al Asl Tawar” program for literacy and skills development in Ezbet Khairallah, in cooperation with local associations. The program targets 600 beneficiaries over three years. It has already achieved tangible results within its first two years, graduating 500 participants, most of whom have significantly improved reading and writing skills.

Americana Restaurants believes that investing in education is not a temporary initiative but a cornerstone of sustainable development. For this reason, its programs are designed to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities most in need.

Commenting on this, Hesham Talaat, Country General Manager for Americana Restaurants in Egypt and Iraq, and General Manager for Hardee’s in the Middle East, said: “Our investment in people is no less important than the expansion of our business portfolio. Education is the foundation of opportunities and economic empowerment and our programs generate sustainable impact across society, from schools to universities, demonstrating our commitment to creating a business model that links education directly with employment opportunities.”

He added: “We are proud to be a leading company that generates positive impact through education and vocational training. Through partnerships with local associations, our initiatives have succeeded in improving literacy and supporting young men and women to reach their full potential, aligning with Egypt’s efforts toward comprehensive development.”

Continuing its role in promoting inclusive development, Americana Restaurants Egypt also integrates and empowers people of determination as a core part of its corporate culture. This vision is reflected in the operation of 7 branches fully managed by employees with hearing impairment, with plans to expand to 9 branches by the end of 2025, alongside providing the necessary training and support. This approach reinforces the company’s social mission, which goes beyond education and employment to include all groups, strengthening the principle of equality and contributing to inclusivity.

About Americana Restaurants Egypt

Americana Restaurants Egypt is one of the most renowned and largest restaurant operators in the Egyptian market, with over 50 years of experience since opening its first branch in 1971. The company is part of Americana Restaurants Group, one of the leading restaurant operators in the Middle East, North Africa, and Kazakhstan, with renowned global and local brands such as: KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme, TGI Fridays, Baskin-Robbins and Costa Coffee, in addition to leading local brands like Chicken Tikka and Wimpy.

Americana Restaurants Egypt operates over 450 branches across various governorates and serves millions of customers monthly through in-store dining, takeout, and delivery services. The company employs over 7,500 staff in Egypt who contribute to implementing the company's purpose of "building communities around the joy of food," reflecting its commitment to offering exceptional dining experiences that foster human and community connections.

Americana Restaurants is also dedicated to its social role through initiatives in education and employment, such as the Dual Education Program for schools & universities, in addition to its contributions to supporting the underprivileged groups and promoting environmental sustainability in its operations.

Americana Restaurants Egypt continues its journey of leadership and innovation, relying on a rich legacy and a constant passion for providing exceptional food experiences while creating a lasting positive impact on the Egyptian community and economy.