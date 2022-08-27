Riffa, Bahrain - The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has awarded scholarships to nine Bahraini students for the Class of 2026. Awardees are Maria Khaled AlAwadhi and Yusr Abdulrasool in Human Resources; Ali Khalifa AlThawadi in Mechanical Engineering; Habiba Maher, Noor Ali, and Yusuf Taha in Computer Science; Mahdi Majeed in Industrial Engineering; Yasmeen Husain in Digital Marketing and Social Media,; and Salman in Finance. The successful awarded candidates demonstrate both academic and personal excellence.

The merit-based scholarships will provide students with tuition for their four-year Undergraduate programs of choice and guarantees internships at top firms in Bahrain, with the right of first refusal interviews with their scholarship sponsors.

AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook commented, “It brings me immense joy to announce the recipients of our AUBH scholarships. As part of our mission to provide high-quality education in the Kingdom, we believe that this opportunity will pave the way for future success by offering invaluable learning opportunities. We look forward to having these nine stellar students be part of the AUBH family, and we are confident in their future success”.

Maria Khaled AlAwadhi, BBA. in Human Resources; is a socially driven individual, Maria seeks knowledge, passion, and creativity in every chance and opportunity that comes along her way. Her involvement in several extracurricular activities such as the Model United Nations conferences and Injaz, has proved her commitment to continuous learning and growth.

Yusr Abdulrasool, BBA. in Human Resources; is a socially active student who is always up to something creative. A seeker of knowledge and a risk taker at heart, Yasmeen ensures that she never misses any opportunity that helps broaden her horizons. She represented Bahrain as a youth ambassador within the department of state-funded YES program, an opportunity which made her more globally aware and outgoing.

Ali Khalifa AlThawadi, BSc. In Mechanical Engineering; is a hardworking and passionate student driven by success, Ali graduated at the top of his class as the valedictorian of Al Raja School and represented his school as a candidate in the Crown Prince International Scholarship Program. Furthermore, Ali takes a keen interest in new engineering methods used in modern technology. He sketches out the interior of these objects and researching to understand them.

Habiba Maher, BSc. in Computer Science; is a dynamic student with a diverse sill set. Her extensive experience in a range of extracurricular activities and competitions helped her develop her skillset and enabled her to bring a unique set of abilities to any project she works on. She has a distinctive approach to problem-solving and considers the fields of business and technology as her passion.

Yusuf Taha BSc. in Computer Science; is a bright student with diverse skills. His fast-learning capabilities, and time management skills allowed him to pursue multiple passions simultaneously, such as playing the piano, volleyball, running, and practicing calisthenics. He also actively engaged in student life as he took part in MUNs as the head of IT and was the Chief Editor of his school’s yearbook.

Mahdi Majeed, BSc. in Industrial Engineering; is a curious individual who always loves to explore new opportunities. He enjoys learning new things and considers this as one of his strongest strengths. Apart from his passion towards digital art and creativity, he genuinely enjoys reading and ice skating. He is extremely excited to join the Industrial Engineering program.

Yasmeen Husain, BBA. in Digital Marketing and Social Media; is a socially active student who is always up for something creative. A seeker of knowledge and a risk taker at heart, Yasmeen ensures that she never misses any opportunity that helps broaden her horizons. She represented Bahrain as a youth ambassador within the department of state-funded YES program, an opportunity which made her more globally aware and outgoing.

Salman, BBA. in Finance; with a boldness to pursue his dreams, he has been on a continuous journey to find answers to his curiosity. He loves to discover ideas and solutions from different perspectives.

Noor, BSc. in Computer Science; has always pushed herself for continuous self-growth and developed her skills throughout her high school journey. She constantly immersed herself in extracurricular activities such as MUN conferences and community service projects.

Some of her achievements include being the youngest Secretary General in all Model United Nations conferences held in Bahrain and being the first Director of MKMUN.

The awarded students have showed enthusiasm and commitment towards both academics and extracurriculars; with keenness in making a difference which made them excellent a natural fit in AUBH.

AUBH grants scholarships to Bahraini students who display the ability to thrive in a diverse and multicultural environment. Applicants are assessed beyond their academic performance such as GPA, English proficiency and problem-solving abilities as the panel delves into personal qualities and achievements outlined in their portfolios, statements and interviews.

For more information on the University, you can visit the website at www.aubh.edu.bh.

About AUBH

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-style co-educational university in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported through the Mumtalakat portfolio (https://mumtalakat.bh/industry/elm-fund/). The University offers a unique approach to education which fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty and the professional community, resulting in a holistic educational journey for students, going beyond theory into real-life practical situations.

Thinking holistically about the challenge of global employability readiness, AUBH curriculum is built by experts and specialists to equip students with the knowledge and soft skills to succeed in a rapidly changing and evolving environment. The AUBH quality of American-style education mirrors that of the best universities in the United States.

The brand-new 75,000 square meter campus is in Riffa, Bahrain. In addition to its open structures, AUBH incorporates innovative design in its education and social spaces, enhancing the learning and developmental experience for each student. Along with the classrooms, library and labs, the campus includes a Sports Center, indoor and outdoor courts and fields, a vast Student Commons, and an auditorium for dedicated events.

AUBH is proud to be licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education of Bahrain and is seeking accreditation with one of the six U.S. regional accreditors recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), holding the highest level of quality assurance at the institutional level.

