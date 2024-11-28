Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The American University in Dubai (AUD) has announced a groundbreaking Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (M.S.A.I.) program. The new program positions the university at the forefront of AI innovation and education in the region. Designed to deepen the expertise of the region’s professionals in AI while driving economic progress across industries, the M.S.A.I. program will equip students with the skills to tackle real-world challenges in healthcare, finance, energy, and other sectors. Courses begin January 13, 2025 and the program is accepting applications now.

The launch event brought together leading academics and industry experts, who explored how AI education and research are reshaping business practices and unlocking new opportunities for growth and transformation. Dr. Kyle Long, President of AUD, opened the event by reflecting on the university’s role in promoting Al education through the M.S.A.I. program. Dr. Long said, “The history of AUD is a tale of continuous innovation for societal benefit. So, we are uniquely situated to contribute to the UAE’s AI aspirations. We’re going to do that by cultivating the talent, the research, and the partnerships necessary for this country to be the global leader in the new era already upon us, the age of AI.” He added, “The M.S.A.I. program is our invitation to students, scholars, and industry leaders the world over to join us in exploring the boundless possibilities of AI, to push the boundaries of what we know, and to imagine what could be.”

Dr. Nejib Ben Hadj Alouane, M.S.A.I. Program Director and Professor of Computer Engineering, provided an overview of the AI landscape, curriculum, and employment prospects. The program combines discipline-specific core subjects alongside a broad range of electives, culminating in a research project. M.S.A.I. students will take courses in decision theory, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, and can explore in-depth topics such as computer vision, natural language processing, deep learning, sensor networks, internet of things, and robotics.

The event also featured a keynote address from Mr. Ali Alkhajeh, Chief Al Officer at Digital Dubai Government Establishment and AUD alumnus (Class of 2008). His remarks addressed the evolving role of Al and its transformative potential across industries. He remarked, “When I began exploring AI, I never imagined how rapidly it would transform industries. As Chief AI Officer in Digital Dubai Government Establishment, I've witnessed its profound impact firsthand. The true power of AI lies not just in the technology itself but in the people who innovate and apply it for the greater good. This program is vital because it empowers students, educators, and society to harness AI for meaningful progress and positive impact.”

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Wael Bazzi, Dean of the School of Engineering and Professor of Computer Engineering, said, “The M.S.A.I. program is designed to address the ever-evolving demands of the global AI landscape and equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to become innovators and leaders in this transformative field. At the School of Engineering, we remain committed to fostering excellence, innovation, and leadership in our students, and this program reflects our dedication to preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of a technology-driven future. We look forward to seeing the impact our graduates will make in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.”

The standing-room only event continued with a showcase of faculty-led Al research, emphasizing research opportunities and practical applications, before concluding with a lively Q&A session.

