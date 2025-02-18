Bahrain: American School of Bahrain (ASB) has become one of the first 10 schools worldwide, and notably the first in the GCC, to receive the Responsible AI in Learning (RAIL) endorsement from the Middle States Association, a leading US accreditation body for colleges and schools. This endorsement recognizes the school’s leadership in implementing AI literacy and ethics across its educational programs, ensuring that students and staff are equipped to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence with responsibility and foresight​.

ASB is taking a whole-school approach to AI literacy, safety, and ethics across all grade levels, ensuring that students, staff, and the broader community are equipped with the knowledge to use AI tools responsibly and effectively. Dave McMaster, Director of the American School of Bahrain, emphasized the significance of this milestone:

Aligned with MSA's vision, our goal is not merely to adapt AI tools to perform everyday tasks, as we did two decades ago. Rather, we see AI as a transformative force, capable of reshaping the very nature of learning. We aim to integrate AI not as a superficial addition to traditional practices, but as a means to unlock new possibilities and create exceptional learning experiences. Through RAIL, we aspire to use AI as a catalyst for inspiring creativity, deepening understanding, and preparing our students and staff for the future.”

ASB's participation in the RAIL initiative is rooted in the school’s drive to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies. The RAIL endorsement involved meeting rigorous benchmarks, including the development of updated policies, procedures, and a comprehensive change plan to enhance AI literacy. The school has implemented these policies across all grade levels, from elementary to high school, ensuring that AI is introduced in a way that is age-appropriate and ethically sound. From creating podcasts in elementary classes to utilizing AI in written assessments for older students, ASB is embedding AI as a key learning tool in a responsible manner.​

“This endorsement represents a tangible commitment to the future of our students,” commented Hiba Oker, American School of Bahrain’s Technology Integration Coordinator. “Our AI education ensures that children from as early as Grade 3 are equipped with the skills and knowledge to navigate this evolving landscape. From integrating AI into creative classroom projects like podcast creation to utilizing AI for advanced assessments, students will learn to engage with this powerful technology responsibly and meaningfully​.”

Throughout the school, teachers integrate supervised AI tools into lessons, helping students explore AI’s capabilities while understanding its ethical implications. Moreover, ASB’s policies ensure that teachers and staff maintain high standards of AI usage, and ongoing training helps educators stay up-to-date with the latest AI tools​.

The RAIL initiative aligns with ASB’s mission of innovation and community leadership, reinforcing its status as a trailblazer in AI education within the GCC and beyond.

