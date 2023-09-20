DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Amer Al Ghurair, a fast-growing privately held real estate development company, has chosen Yardi Voyager® to further scale its construction operations and streamline the lead-to-owner sales management lifecycle.



The company has chosen solutions from Yardi's end-to-end property management and accounting suite to drive construction and sales operations, increase productivity and data transparency. With a seamless platform in place, Amer Al Ghurair will be able to efficiently manage vendors through Yardi® Procure to Pay and enhance customer service while driving operational efficiency.



"Yardi's innovative software solutions will help our team to be more efficient by automating labour and time intensive tasks," said Abdulrahman Hajeid, Group CFO for Amer Al Ghurair. "With a more streamlined operation, we will increase data transparency to reduce unit void periods and establish a customer-centric, proactive approach in our property management."



"The Yardi platform will provide Amer Al Ghurair Real Estate with an effective solution to help with future growth and productivity," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're excited to be working with Amer Al Ghurair Real Estate in their journey to grow and expand in the United Arab Emirates."



