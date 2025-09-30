Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, today announces that its 100% owned subsidiary, Almasar Alshamil Education (“Almasar Education”, formerly Amanat Education), the leading provider of specialist education in the GCC, has received approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) for the registration and initial public offering (“IPO”) of its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (“Tadawul”).

The offer of 30,720,400 shares represents 30% of the Almasar Education share capital. Further details, including information on financial statements, management team, operational activities and risks, will be provided in the offering prospectus that will be published prior to the start of the subscription period.

Almasar Education is the leading provider of specialist education in the GCC, comprising the largest private provider of Special Education Needs (SEN) in Saudi Arabia and the top private Higher Education institutions in the UAE. Almasar Education serves over 23,000 students through its portfolio which includes Human Development Company (60% owned), offering SEN education and care services covering education, medical, and rehabilitation services, across an extensive footprint in KSA; Middlesex University Dubai (100% owned), the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London located in Dubai; and NEMA Holding (35% owned), a leading provider of higher education across five campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, which owns and operates Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University.

Almasar Education strives to improve quality, accessibility and affordability of specialized education within underserved sectors. Aligned with the national objectives of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Almasar Education strives to contribute to the growth and development of skilled human capital in the region.

Almasar Education reported a strong Q2 2025 which saw students and beneficiaries increase to over 23,000, and YoY revenue growth of 23% in the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. It also has in place a well-defined growth strategy focused on increasing the network of centers in its special education needs (“SEN”) segment, expanding higher education enrolments and exploring opportunities to expand its offerings in new areas such as residential SEN.

About Amanat Holdings PJSC

Amanat Holdings PJSC is the region’s leading listed operator of healthcare and education assets with paid-up capital of AED 2.5 billion. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 2014, Amanat’s mandate is to establish, acquire and integrate companies in the healthcare and education sectors; and develop, manage, and operate these companies within the MENA region and beyond.

Amanat’s Healthcare business comprises the leading Post-Acute Care provider in the GCC which includes Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center in the UAE and KSA and Sukoon in Jeddah, KSA.

Amanat’s Education business includes Almasar Education, which holds MDX, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London, HDC, the leading provider of special education and care services covering educational, medical, and rehabilitation services in KSA, and NEMA Holding, a leading provider of higher education in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Investor Relations Contact

James Anderson | Teneo

For further information visit: www.amanat.com