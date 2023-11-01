First of its kind in Qatar, and spearheaded by Dr. Feras Ashouri, the groundbreaking procedure ensures quick recovery, allowing patients to walk within 24-48 hours after surgery, setting a new milestone in orthopedic care.

Doha, Qatar – Aman Hospital, a recently opened luxurious hospital, raises Qatar's healthcare standards once again with its pioneering minimally invasive hip and knee replacement procedure, enabling patients to walk within 24 to 48 hours post-surgery.

At Aman Hospital, the newly introduced procedure offers an array of significant advantages. Being minimally invasive, it ensures minimal tissue disruption, paving the way for accelerated recovery and diminished post-surgery discomfort. Beyond the physical benefits, rapid recuperation uplifts patient spirits, mitigating the psychological stress often associated with extended post-operative immobility. The hospital provides a meticulous post-operative pain management approach with a revamped physical therapy protocol, empowering patients to return to their daily routines and drive in as short as two weeks following the surgery.

At the helm of this revolutionizing procedure is Dr. Feras Ashouri, Consultant Orthopedic, Hip and Knee Surgeon, and the Head of the Orthopedic Division at Aman Hospital. His experience encompasses primary and revision hip and knee replacement, robotic hip and knee surgery, as well as knee and hip arthroscopic procedures for sports injuries. A testament to his prowess, Dr. Ashouri is UK Board certified and was a former Consultant Hip and Knee Surgeon at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, UK. Additionally, he holds a distinguished position as Regional Faculty on the AO Hip and Knee Reconstruction committee.

Aman Hospital has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first healthcare facility in Qatar, and one of the few in the MENA region, to offer this state-of-the-art procedure. Such groundbreaking advancements underline the hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions. This also reinforces the notion that both locals and expatriates in Qatar no longer need to venture abroad for top-tier medical care.

"Coupling innovation with dedication to our patients, this new procedure is more than just a medical advancement; it’s a testament to Aman Hospital's efforts to setting global benchmarks in healthcare. We believe that every individual deserves swift recovery and minimal discomfort, and with this procedure, we're making significant strides towards a future where surgery is more efficient and patient centric. Here at Aman Hospital, we're not just treating conditions; we're enhancing lives," Dr. Feras Ashouri said.

Building upon its reputation as a beacon of excellence in healthcare, Aman Hospital continues to redefine the standards of medical services, ensuring that its patients receive the best possible care, both in terms of medical proficiency and hospitality.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghina Chaaban, Senior PR Manager, Muse: ghina.chaaban@the-muse.co

About Aman Hospital:

Aman Hospital is a prestigious healthcare facility situated in Doha, Qatar. It provides an extensive range of medical services across diverse specialties, combining expert medical care with a strong emphasis on patient comfort and luxury. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by world-class experts, they are redefining healthcare provision in Qatar and the surrounding region. They bring the spirit of hospitality to healthcare, ensuring that every patient receives exceptional care in a luxurious setting.