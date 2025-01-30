Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel Group, a leading global travel services provider, announced the promotion of Amal Mohammed Ahmed to Divisional Vice President – Global Operations, to support ambitious plans for regional and international growth from its UAE headquarters.

In her enhanced role, Amal will lead the dnata Travel Group’s Operations function as a centre of excellence, driving automation and simplification of manual processes, and continued innovations in customer service. Amal manages a team of more than 2,000 travel professionals located across dnata’s Global Contact Centres in the UAE, UK, Serbia, Philippines, and India. Its teams provide customer service support to millions of travellers worldwide for the dnata Travel Group, and third-party companies including global airlines.

Amal will continue to be based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and report to John Bevan, CEO of the dnata Travel Group.

John Bevan commented: “Amal has been instrumental in the growth of dnata’s Global Contact Centres, supporting an increasing number of travel businesses across the world in providing 24/7, multi-channel and multi-lingual support solutions to millions of travellers. We are redefining our operating model to bring our brands together under new lines of business to drive their global strategy across geographic locations. We are delighted that Amal will support the Operations function, providing essential customer support solutions for our businesses – and others across the travel industry.”

An Emirati national and highly experienced in customer service, Amal has been part of the Emirates Group for more than 20 years. In her most recent role, Amal was responsible for leading the delivery of dnata’s Global Contact Centre solutions, as Vice President – Global Shared Services. Her previous positions included Vice President – HR Shared Services for the Emirates Group, while educational accolades include an MBA with Distinction in Aviation Management from Coventry University, UK.

In the past three years, Amal and her teams have grown the international footprint and number of clients for dnata’s Global Contact Centres, with plans for future expansion. In her enhanced role, Amal will support with growth plans for other verticals of the business as they seek to grow their customer base, with innovative customer service solutions across booking and reservations, sales and after sales, contract loading, quality assurance, compliance monitoring, project management, business intelligence, and more.

The dnata Travel Group represents the travel division of dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers. Part of the Emirates Group, the group’s history is rooted in Dubai and the growth of its pioneering travel industry, evolving to comprise more than 15 leading international travel brands with coverage across the world. Its global businesses cover all aspects of the travel industry from local travel agencies to global travel consolidators, corporate travel, sports travel, destination management and attractions, airline representation services, and more.

Find out more about the dnata Travel Group and its range of global travel businesses, headquartered in the UAE and with a growing presence across the world, at www.dnata.com/travel.