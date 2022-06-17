UAE: Amadeus is partnering with ATS Travel, an award-winning travel management company in the Middle East, to launch its sustainable drive under the brand 'ATS Go Green' in collaboration with Olive Gaea, a Dubai-based start-up providing Net Zero solutions across the MENATI region.

Amadeus is committed to working towards environmental sustainability, encouraging industry-wide progress to help achieve its net zero targets and securing long-term growth and prosperity for the travel industry. The company has set a target of zero emissions by 2050, with the ambition to achieve this by 2030.

The 'ATS Go Green' initiative reiterates the commitment by all parties to reach their environmental sustainability goals and be the front runners in the travel industry providing tailor-made reports on Co2 emissions for corporates.

Saleem Sharif, Deputy Managing Director at ATS Travel said, "The partnership will allow Amadeus, ATS Travel and Olive Gaea to work closely together and offer clients offsetting opportunities and inspire sustainable living. The collaboration saw all parties pledging to develop a more sustainable future with participants planting mangroves at the local Al Zohra mangrove ecosystem. Participants were briefed on the sustainability project and taken on a Kayak tour to the mangrove plantation area with reusable water bottles and eco-friendly utilities. We invited our corporate clients and UAE National airlines representatives to join the event and support the cause."

"The increase of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere today is a growing concern within the travel and tourism sector. We aim to be the front runners in the travel sector providing custom carbon footprint reports for Air, Land, and hotels to our travel corporates. Our collaboration will enable us to go beyond just greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reports in the future, and provide cost effective offsetting options," added Saleem.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf said, "This partnership supports our approach to transforming business operations, helping customers and driving the industry toward a more sustainable future. Enabling our customers to engage in green initiatives, such as this one from ATS Travel and Olive Gaea, and working with the global travel community on sustainability reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of change."

"The UAE Government has given a lot of emphasis to sustainability, Go Green drives and eco-tourism. It is hence critical to understand the direct impact of travel choices on carbon footprint," added Ernesto.

Vivek Tripathi, Founder and CEO of Olive Gaea said, "We are delighted to partner with ATS Travel’s sustainability initiative "ATS GO GREEN" supported by Amadeus. With local and global organizations racing against time to address climate change and reach Net Zero Carbon targets, we are pleased to play our part and help them take climate action. Not only will they minimize their environmental impact and support new plantation activities, they will also empower their clients with innovative and sound sustainability tools.

"Change starts with awareness; that's why we trust our reporting and carbon offsetting initiatives will go a long way in fostering a greener travel industry in the UAE. The initiative will help both corporate and individual travellers assess their environmental impact and take positive climate action amid rising concerns over global warming," added Vivek.

-Ends-

About Amadeus:

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus’ solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways. We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. In 2019, we helped connect over 1.9 billion people to local travel providers in over 190 countries. We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us. Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys. Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last ten years. Website: www.amadeus.com.

About ATS:

Established in 1977, ATS Travel is a pioneer and an award-winning travel management company in the Middle East. As an IATA approved travel agency, ATS has been delivering a one stop shop solution for all travel requirements such as corporate travel, MICE, Leisure, Cargo and other related services for over four decades. ATS Travel is a member representative of the ATS Travel Group (ATG} in 14 countries across the Middle East. ATG is a leading independent global TMC based in the US, with presence in over 140 locations across the world. Website: https://www.travelats.com/about.html

About Olive Gaea:

Olive Gaea (OG), a startup born in Dubai, is the first Sustainability as a Service (SaaS) platform in the MENATI region. Our mission is to make Carbon Neutrality affordable to anyone, anytime, anywhere and build a resilient climate future in the UAE and around the globe. Olive Gaea helps businesses and government entities develop Net Zero strategies, via GHG calculation and mitigation roadmaps, offering handpicked and third-party verified nature based & renewable offsets.

Additionally, Olive Gaea offers a range of innovative solutions from tech-enabled tree plantation, through to APIs for e-commerce, Climate Action Labels, the Newtrl mobile app for employee engagement, and consulting, which all fall under the sustainability umbrella.

To know more about OG, visit www.olivegaea.com.