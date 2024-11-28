Abu Dhabi: With the launch of its inaugural Private Equity program, AltNovel brings private markets solutions to accredited investors. AltNovel Strategic Private Equity I is a testimony to its commitment in selecting world-class investment opportunities and providing sophisticated investors easy access transparent and cost-efficient solutions.

Highlights:

Investor-centric. AltNovel Strategic Private Equity I (ASPE I) is designed with investors’ needs in mind; to deliver private equity returns within a reasonable timeframe. Balancing opportunity, risk, long-term value generation and timing of cash flows into an optimized solution. Investor alignment is ensured with a back-ended benefit structure.

Portfolio Design: Portfolio construction reflects the investor centric approach by blending primary investments, secondaries and co-investments to manage the cash flow profiles. Providing diversification over and within strategies and geographies, while keeping the return potential targeted at top quartile performances.

ASPE-I. AltNovel has selected the SCS Investment Partners top-performing fund as the core of its ASPE I offering. It provides allocation to high-quality, hard to access primary funds and co-investments. An appealing opportunity with a significant amount already committed and invested in predominantly US buy-out and venture/growth funds. The remainder reserved for co-investments within these allocations. To complement this offering, 2 secondary funds and a bespoke pre-IPO fund are currently in diligence. ASPE-I will remain open as an investment program for a restricted period of time.

Future Pipeline: The AltNovel investment platform is planning to launch its second and third funds within two weeks Fund 2 targets Private Credit and Fund 3 will offer Digital Assets investment strategies.

Stergios Voskopoulos (pictured), CEO of AltNovel Capital: “We are passionate about building the bridge between investors and the private markets out of ADGM in Abu Dhabi and beyond. Having experienced the challenges and complexities that come with the private markets, we have also seen the benefits they can bring to investment portfolios. Previously almost reserved to institutional larger investors, the AltNovel platform aims to offer access to the wider ‘accredited investor’ base. The launch of our first fund ASPE I is a testimony to our belief of providing transparent acces to top tier private market returns through a diversified portfolio at a reasonable cost. The democratization 2.0 for the private markets with more to come.”

Mark Burbach (pictured), Director at the Board of AltNovel Capital. “Another milestone for AltNovel after the successful launch of the company platform a few weeks ago. With ASPE I the creation of a true investment platform has been kicked off. Important beliefs centering AltNovel’s investors, are at the core of its offerings. I am very proud to be part of this venture.”

AltNovel is a platform dedicated to cater for a wider access to private markets previously only accessible to large institutional capital. We believe there is value in adding private investment solutions to traditional public securities portfolios. AltNovel offers such solutions in a transparent way at a reasonable cost to the benefit of investors.

