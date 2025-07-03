As part of Alpago Group’s ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence across its global ventures, Alpago Design & Build has now unified design, contracting, manufacturing, and construction under a single entity.

Founded in 2021, with international offices in the UK and Turkey, Alpago Design & Build is a Dubai-based company focused on crafting timeless and exceptional spaces across residential and commercial sectors. By integrating architecture, interior design, fit-out, and construction under one roof, its in-house teams combine innovative concepts, premium materials, and expert craftsmanship to bring each client’s unique vision to life.

“Behind every project, from design to build, is a shared belief: spaces should not only impress the eye, but also inspire the hearts and minds of those who live in them,” said Ridvan Ayyildiz, Vice-Chairman of Alpago Group.

A Unified Approach to Delivering Excellence

This strategic consolidation enables Alpago Design & Build to streamline project delivery by managing every phase internally. Clients benefit from simplified processes, accelerated timelines, and consistent quality control, driven by close collaboration between design and build teams.

Two flagship projects exemplify this integrated approach, showcasing Alpago Design & Build’s ability to push the boundaries of design and functionality.

One Za’abeel Duplex: Personalized Elegance

Recently completed, the One Za’abeel Duplex exemplifies the seamless fusion of personal identity with professional sophistication. Signature details such as custom Viola Rose marble—selected to reflect the client’s aesthetic, are complemented by a sculptural lighting installation inspired by rose petals, creating a distinctive and intimate atmosphere.

Designed for versatility, the residence features a multifunctional room that effortlessly adapts as a guest suite, home office, or wellness space. These bespoke interiors are enhanced by a fully integrated smart home system, offering intuitive voice control over lighting, climate, and appliances, balancing comfort, technology, and design.

Villa C56: Bold Spatial Innovation

Currently underway on Palm Jumeirah, Villa C56 reimagines spatial planning and functionality through architectural innovation in collaboration with Pininfarina, inspired by the fluidity of a canyon valley. The transformation from a traditional G+1 to a G+2 residence includes a striking circular staircase beneath a triple-height skylight, engineered for both structural precision and dramatic visual impact.

A distinctive grey Venti marble façade – a rare choice in villa design due to its precision-cutting requirements and climate resilience – is paired with subtle metal detailing that continues seamlessly into the interiors, forming a cohesive material palette. Beneath its sculptural surface, key additions such as a concealed lift and reconfigured internal layouts enhance the overall flow and liveability. As it nears launch, C56 underscores the firm’s ability to turn complex ideas into innovative, built realities. movement and functionality. As it nears launch, Villa C56 stands as a testament to Alpago Design & Build’s ability to transform complex visions into innovative, built realities.

Expanding Presence Across Dubai’s Premier Locations

With its unified structure, Alpago Design & Build continues to advance projects across Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, and Palm Jumeirah – several of which are projected to wrap up next year. Backed by Alpago Group’s resources and vision, the firm remains committed to creating bespoke spaces that exceed all expectations.

“Our integrated model empowers us to go beyond extraordinary, delivering every project with precision, intent, and an uncompromising eye for detail,” said Onur Eyisoy, General Manager of Alpago Design & Build.