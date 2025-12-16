With a price of AED 95,000,000, Curve DiLusso offers residents a reclusive oasis on the Palm Jumeirah including one super master bedroom, two master bedrooms, two guest suites, a private cinema, gym, swimming pool and more.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Alpago Design & Build, part of Alpago Group, and market leader in the ultra-high-end luxury sector, is proud to unveil its latest beachfront villa – Curve DiLusso, showcasing the epitome of ultra-luxury living on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The opulent villa underscores Alpago Group’s commitment to delivering exquisite craftsmanship and timeless beauty in one of Dubai’s most iconic districts.

Nestled in Frond C on the Palm Jumeirah, the elegant beachfront property is estimated at AED 95 million, reinforcing the Group’s continued influence in shaping Dubai’s ultra-luxury landscape. This exceptional villa reflects a sculpted design, redefined by the Alpago Design & Build experts. At the heart of the villa stands a defining feature, a majestic marble wall which is an architectural marvel on its own. This marble wall, spanning across three levels of the villa, has been built with hundreds of handcrafted pieces, meticulously aligned, and placed with precision - a testament to Alpago Design & Build’s uncompromising quality and craftsmanship. The interiors further integrate refined porcelain tiles, Oak Chevron Parquet flooring, sculpted stone elements and textured accents, creating a harmonious palette that evokes warmth, tranquillity and refined sophistication.

Speaking on the unveiling, Syed Azeem Mehroz, Group CEO and CFO at Alpago Group, commented, “Curve DiLusso embodies the Group’s philosophy of luxury with intention, where perfection is a norm and it translates into exceptional projects. This villa is not simply a residence; it is a sculpture designed for living, celebrating detail, precision, and the enduring beauty of timeless design.”

Spanning 7,496 Sq. Ft (696 Sq. M) of built-up area across three levels, the villa features a super master bedroom that covers the second floor, two master bedrooms, two guest suites, a private cinema, a state-of-the-art gym, and a thoughtfully designed living & dining area that blends effortlessly with the outdoors. At the centre of this architectural masterpiece is a grand spiral staircase, bringing harmony to all levels, while the floor-to-ceiling windows offer natural light and uninterrupted views of the beach.

The villa’s design theme embraces fluidity, a language of curves and effortless movement. The bathrooms feature distinctive marbles in shades of green, blue, and grey, adding a touch of vibrancy and uniqueness to each space. Most pieces have carved out from whole marble blocks, a meticulous, creative process that brings out the stone’s depth, texture, and character.

Residents can also use the private elevator, ensuring seamless access throughout the home, and an intimate private cinema, a fully equipped kitchen, and a private maid's room. The outdoors includes a beautifully landscaped terrace with an infinity pool, creating a reclusive oasis overlooking the Palm Jumeirah skyline.

The opulent property is defined by an extraordinary interplay of world-renowned architecture and uncompromising interior craftsmanship. Its architectural silhouette is conceived by the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina, a name synonymous with sculptural purity, aerodynamic beauty, and timeless modernity combined with excellence and perfection of craft by Alpago Design and Build team, this villa stands out at the Palm Jumeirah.

The interiors have been curated with an exceptional ensemble of prestigious furniture maisons including Antonio Luppi, Henge, Matteo Gennari, Rimadesio, Molteni, Galotti & Radice, Gessi, Reflex, Laura Meroni, Galotti & Radice, Paolo Castelli, Bonaldo, B&B Italia, Baxter, and Poliform. Together, they transform every space into a composition of contemporary artistry, bespoke detailing, and masterfully executed materiality.

Bespoke joinery, storage solutions, the show kitchen and bar lounge are crafted by the distinguished Italian artisans Molteni & Dada, seamlessly blending refined elegance with intuitive functionality, further enhanced by state-of-the-art Miele appliances. The ambiance is meticulously sculpted through decorative lighting from celebrated creators such as Henge, Vibia, Bomma, Foscarini, and Leucos, each piece contributing to a refined, atmospheric harmony that elevates the villa into an immersive, sensorial living experience.

Curve DiLusso joins Alpago Build & Design’s growing portfolio of architectural landmarks in Dubai, reinforcing the Group’s vision to deliver residences that elevate the standards of luxury living in the UAE and worldwide. Some of the iconic projects Alpago Design & Build has worked on include Sole Mare, Vivid Walls Apartment, The Curved Mansion, Ethereal Enclave, and more.

Alpago Design & Build operates through an integrated model, designed to ensure efficiency at every stage of the project. From architectural concept to final delivery and beyond, Alpago Design & Build seamlessly integrates design, construction, and fit-out services, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and unparalleled quality.

The property is now available for private viewings, priced at AED 95 million.

For further information about in Curve DiLusso and details of Alpago Group offerings, please contact: +971 4 263 0022 or visit: www.alpagogroup.com.

About Alpago Group

Alpago Group is a renowned conglomerate built on integrity, creativity and an unwavering pursuit of perfection. Founded in 2013 in Dubai, the Group has become one of the region’s most respected names in ultra-luxury living, spanning real estate, design, construction and automotive excellence across the Middle East and Europe.

Guided by the belief that true luxury lies in precision and purpose, Alpago delivers experiences that transcend expectation, where craftsmanship meets innovation and every detail tells a story of distinction.

Its portfolio unites three divisions: Alpago Properties, creator of Dubai’s most iconic residences; Alpago Design & Build, the Group’s integrated design and construction studio; and F1rst Motors, curator of the world’s most exclusive hypercars. Together, they form a seamless ecosystem dedicated to redefining modern luxury for a global, discerning clientele.

Alpago Properties is celebrated for creating architectural landmarks that embody sophistication and excellence. From the record-breaking Casa Del Sole, the UAE’s most expensive villa of 2022, to a portfolio that reimagines coastal living on Palm Jumeirah, each development reflects Alpago’s mastery of form, function and beauty.

Alpago Design & Build brings together architecture, engineering and MEP services under one vision, transforming bold ideas into timeless realities. With craftsmanship and efficiency at its core, the division ensures every project is delivered with clarity, cohesion and precision.

F1rst Motors represents Alpago’s passion for performance and innovation. Home to one of the Middle East’s most exclusive collections of hypercars and luxury vehicles, the brand stands as a global symbol of rarity, excellence and refined automotive culture.

Together, these entities embody Alpago’s commitment to authenticity, artistry and purpose, shaping the future of luxury living through a philosophy defined by integrity and perfection.

For further information, please visit: www.alpagogroup.com

Media Contact:

Justin Froes

Justin.f@qcomms.ae