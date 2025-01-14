Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer (part of Seera Group), Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company, has announced its partnership with Tasheer, the Saudi Visa and Travel Solutions Company, at the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 in Jeddah. The two companies will collaborate on various initiatives to enhance the travel booking experience for travellers visiting the Kingdom

As the official travel partner, Almosafer will provide comprehensive travel solutions to Tasheer's customers, ensuring a seamless and convenient booking experience. The agreement, signed at the Hajj Conference & Exhibition in Jeddah, expands on both parties’ ongoing collaborations, which currently serve pilgrims, to offer a seamless travel experience for all visitors utilizing Almosafer’s diverse offerings.

The partnership will focus on three key verticals, with the streamlining of flight bookings through digital platforms at the forefront. Hajj & Umrah packages and leisure travel bookings will also play an important role, whilst Almosafer and Tasheer will further collaborate on travel management solutions.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said; "We are proud to partner with Tasheer to expand our collaboration by leveraging Almosafer's strengths as a holistic travel platform. With our market leadership, advanced technological innovations, and seamless travel solutions across booking channels, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to travelers visiting the Kingdom. This partnership aligns with the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the national agenda to welcome more visitors and enhance their journeys to Saudi Arabia."

Eng. Fahad Al-Amoud, CEO of Tasheer, commented on the partnership, saying:

We at Tasheer take pride in providing innovative and reliable services to visitors coming to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across various segments. Our partnership with Almosafer will support the delivery of value-added services, enabling visitors to benefit from Almosafer's extensive expertise in the travel sector, innovative booking solutions, and comprehensive services. Together, we aim to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by creating a seamless and unforgettable travel experience for travelers from around the world.

The partnership between Almosafer and Tasheer aims to enhance visitors' experience by providing seamless access to authorised and reliable service providers. Moving forward, both parties plan to expand this collaboration to include business travel solutions, destination management services through Discover Saudi, and other offerings that leverage Almosafer’s extensive local expertise. This strategic expansion will enable both organizations to cater to a broader range of travellers and provide comprehensive support for their journeys to the Kingdom.

Almosafer will leverage decades of experience, knowledge, and excellence in the travel industry to deliver comprehensive and seamless travel packages, ensuring a memorable and hassle-free experience for visitors to Saudi Arabia.

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella: