All-In-One-Plus AG, the sister company of The Family Office and Petiole Asset Management AG, has unveiled its comprehensive digital wealth management dashboard “All In One Plus”.

This private and highly secure solution empowers users with a holistic, up-to-date view of their wealth; full control, tracking and monitoring of investments; secure and private storage of financial information; and consolidated portfolio performance analysis. All In One Plus also consolidates asset accounts via trusted connections with major international institutions.

The launch falls within the digitization strategy of The Family Office aiming to offer innovative and digital solutions, democratize private market investments and provide tools that help investors in managing their wealth and making informed decisions.

In line with this digitization strategy, The Family Office launched a digital investment platform in May 2022, allowing investors to build a portfolio and simulate its performance over 10+ years, receive a personalized investment proposal within 10 minutes, and invest in exclusive global private market deals.

Learn more about the future of wealth management with All In One Plus and explore the services offered by our offices here.

About The Family Office

The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Disclaimer

The Family Office Co. BSC (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Co. BSC (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is a recognized company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module).

All In One Plus is provided by All-In-One-Plus AG, a sister company of The Family Office and Petiole Asset Management AG. To the extent you receive information on All In One Plus by The Family Office Company B.S.C.(c) or The Family Office International Investment Company or any of its affiliates, such information is for marketing purposes only. All In One Plus will not be connecting with any data provider (banks or non-banks) licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (“CBB”) and the Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) in Saudi Arabia, and the CBB and CMA do not regulate nor supervise All-In-One-Plus AG or its products and services, including All In One Plus.