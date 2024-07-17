Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, a prominent asset manager specializing in Shari’a-compliant investments, financial services and brokerage services, announced listing the units of its Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030 on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) and the commencement of trading starting on 17 July 2024, corresponding to 11 Muharram 1446. The trading code for the Fund’s units in the market is (4702), and its ISIN Code is (SA1620529F58) with +/- 30% daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10% static price fluctuation limits.

Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030 attracted more than 144,132 individual and institutional investors, with a net subscription value of SAR 305,456,350 during the initial public offering period, which concluded on 13 June 2024, corresponding to 7 Dhu al-Hijjah 1445.

This fund represents a new channel for diversifying investments away from traditional asset types to achieve periodic income for unit holders with a specified maturity period of six years. The fund invests in various income-generating asset classes, such as Sukuk, Trade Finance, Leasing, Senior Secured Loans, Structured Income Notes, Income Funds, and Murabaha, in accordance with the rulings and principles of the Sharia committee. Additionally, the fund benefits from the knowledge and expertise of global companies specialized in managing the fund's assets, which boast a track record of achievements through various economic cycles and financial crises.

The fund is the third closed-end publicly traded investment fund on the Saudi Exchange, Tadawul, and the third closed-end publicly traded investment fund launched by Alkhabeer Capital. Alkhabeer Capital, the Fund Manager, is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.