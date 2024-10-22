Dubai, UAE: Alibaba.com, the world's leading B2B marketplace, hosted a talk in Dubai on 14th October, where they shared global cross border B2B e-commerce trends with key UAE officials. In attendance was the Director of the Sharjah Export Development Center, Ali Abdulla Al Jari, who expressed his appreciation for the ongoing cooperation with Alibaba.com, who help UAE-made products expand their reach in global markets.

As a key hub for international trade, Dubai plays a crucial role in Alibaba.com’s strategy. Alibaba.com commits to leverage its advanced technologies and extensive network to support the growth of local businesses and drive economic development in the region.

Founded in 1999, Alibaba.com has grown to become the leading e-commerce platform for connecting buyers and sellers across the world. With over 26 million active buyers and suppliers from 190 countries and markets, Alibaba.com has consistently innovated to meet the evolving demands of its users, driving the digital transformation of global trade.

Over the past year, Alibaba.com has achieved remarkable success in the Middle East, and particularly in the UAE. The e-commerce platform has successfully partnered with numerous local businesses, facilitating billions of dollars in export of different industries including food and beverage, beauty & personal care and construction material.

Alibaba.com continues to lead the way in e-commerce innovation with its cutting-edge AI technology. AI Smart Assistant is their proprietary AI-powered operations tool that helps suppliers with product optimization such as smart quote & reply to attract more customers.

Looking ahead, Alibaba.com plans to further expand its presence in the Middle East by entering new markets and industries. “Alibaba.com will focus on strengthening local partnerships and collaborations, investing in technology and infrastructure, and supporting the growth of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)” said Kris Zou, Head of Strategy and Global Potential Countries, Alibaba.com