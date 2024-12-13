Dubai – UAE: “Global Islamic FinTech Awards” distribution ceremony in UAE was celebrated on 9th December, 2024 on the occasion of Global Islamic FinTech Forum organized by Al-Huda Center of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE) at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, UAE with a specific purpose to encourage Islamic FinTech Industry as well as to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and institutions within Islamic FinTech industry. Al-Huda CIBE congratulates all winners of Awards. “Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the Global Islamic FinTech Awards at Global Islamic FinTech Forum” said Mr. Zubair Mughal Chief Executive Officer Al-Huda CIBE. “Global Islamic FinTech Awards” are truly showcase those organizations and individuals that are driving innovations in the rapidly emerging Islamic Finance and FinTech industry. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the “Global Islamic FinTech Awards”.

Delegates from various countries participated in the forum. The dignitaries including H.E. Ali Zaib, Trade & Investment Counsellor Consulate General of Pakistan, UAE and Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE FZ LLE, UAE handed over the awards to the winners. Various award categories conferred upon the winners include: award for the Best Islamic Insurtech Company to B4E Insurtech Inc; Best Islamic Financial Product Innovation to Masryef Advisory; Best Islamic Blockchain Solution to InvoiceMate"; Best Islamic Investment Platform to IMAN Group Ltd; Best Digital Microfinance Product to SkyReliance; Global Financial Inclusion Award to SkyReliance; Fintech Innovation Challenge Awards to LycanChain; Best Islamic Fintech Startup to Fasset; Best Islamic Fintech for Islamic Inclusion to WAAFI SAS; Innovation in Virtual Islamic & Digital Banking Transformation to Greens Fintech; Excellence in Islamic Digital Investment to Taqwa invest; Emerging Fintech Organization for Corporates to Team Authentic Commercial Broker; Excellence in Strategic Investment and Partnership Approach to Global Sphere; Leadership in Shari'ah-Compliant Financial Services to Salama Islamic Insurance; Leading Fintech Platform for Forex Trading to Wayone Capital; Best Innovative Financial Solution to High Professional Consultancies Banking; Best Digital Payment Solution to UZCARD; Best Islamic Edutech to TAIF Digital Institute; Best Islamic Fintech Innovation to Sharjah Islamic Bank; Best Islamic Fintech in Africa to Supersonicz Financial; Visionary leader in Islamic Banking and Finance to Blink; Best Islamic Digital Solution Provider to Tontine Trust Retirement Technologies Limited.

Mr. M. Zubair Mughal, CEO of Al-Huda CIBE, expressed his gratitude to all the participants, speakers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the event. He emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and collaboration within the Islamic FinTech industry to address global challenges and promote sustainable development.

The Global Islamic FinTech Forum 2024 was a resounding success, showcasing the immense potential of Islamic FinTech to drive economic growth and social impact. Al-Huda CIBE remains committed to organizing such events and supporting the growth of the Islamic finance industry.

About AlHuda (CIBE)

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research, advisory and capacity building over the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry.