Muscat - Alfardan Motors, the official importer of Maserati in the Sultanate, has announced the delivery of the first Maserati MC20 units .

Charly Dagher, General Manager for Alfardan Sports Motors said, “We are very delighted to deliver the first MC20 units to our customers in Oman. Customers who ordered our new super sports car are among the first in the Middle East to receive their cars. With refined aerodynamics, spectacular performance, and luxurious amenities, the MC20 is built to impress and we are certain that our customers will enjoy their cars.”

Its superb looks don’t conceal an uncompromisingly sporty soul, with the powerful 3-litre 630 horsepower V6 Nettuno engine that delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2,88 seconds and a top speed over 326 km an hour. A patented, 100% Maserati engine, benefiting from the MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) technology; the innovative combustion system developed by the Brand, evolved from the pre-chamber technology used on Formula 1 powertrains. Conceived, designed and built entirely in-house.

MC20 is a Maserati built to stun, a Maserati that can storm round the track but also perform superlatively on the road, with excellent driveability, comfort and safety, in an interior where efficiency combines with the luxury and exclusiveness integral to all the Brand's models.

Customers can now order their customized MC20 cars through the Fuoriserie programme from the Maserati showroom in Oman in Al Azaiba.

About Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable by their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a reference point for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new “everyday exceptional” SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. Ghibli, Levante and Grecale are also available in hybrid versions. A complete range, equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains, V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 super sports car, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

Maserati Oman

