Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, proudly announces the launch of its latest residential project, Olfah. Positioned as the development with Sharjah’s largest private community park, Olfah, the AED 2.5 billion project, offers a genuine and immersive living experience that combines luxury, comfort, and vast natural landscapes.

The project spans 84,814.40 square meters and comprises twelve buildings, each rising between 9 and 11 stories, set upon a unified platform. Designed with the well-being of residents in mind, Olfah seamlessly integrates residential and commercial spaces, offering 2,787 residential units in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, alongside 1,500 square meters dedicated to commercial, service, and dining facilities.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented on the launch: "Olfah represents a new benchmark in creating communities around nature, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience in Sharjah. The high demand for our properties reflects the growing confidence in Alef Group's ability to deliver exceptional communities that resonate with residents. With Olfah, we are not just building homes; we are building a sanctuary where life and nature harmonize seamlessly."

He added, " Olfah is designed around the concept of nature at its largest, with expansive green spaces creating an inviting and serene atmosphere. This project reflects our vision of integrating nature with modern living, offering a lifestyle that fosters well-being and community engagement."

One of Olfah’s most distinctive features is Sharjah's largest private community park, located on an elevated podium spanning over 26,000 square meters. This expansive green space offers uninterrupted views of vast greenery from most apartments, creating a serene and engaging environment for residents. The project also includes a variety of recreational areas such as parks, children's playgrounds, an amphitheater, BBQ areas, resort and sports swimming pools, and wellness areas. Additionally, all residents will have access to dedicated underground parking.

Strategically located, Olfah is just ten minutes from Sharjah International Airport and five minutes from major universities and schools, making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group's endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae.