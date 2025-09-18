Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, underscored the transformative role of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping the educational landscape in the GCC at the ‘Educational Innovation Forum on Transforming Knowledge into Practical Applications,’ recently held in Doha.

Organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in collaboration with the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, the Forum brought together leading regional and international stakeholders to accelerate digital transformation in education and foster sustainable, innovative learning solutions in the region. On the sidelines of the event, an award ceremony was also held to honour the winners of the second edition of the Gulf Educational Datathon Competition.

Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, led the company’s delegation at the Forum and took part in a high-level panel discussion titled “Digital Educational Content Development in the Age of Technological Transformation: Gulf Opportunities for Impact and Sustainability.”

The session explored the growing role of emerging technologies and AI in creating interactive, purposeful educational content that meets the needs of both students and teachers, while enhancing the efficiency of education systems across the GCC. Panellists also explored opportunities for joint Gulf initiatives to develop innovative digital learning ecosystems that empower future generations and create a more sustainable educational future.

In her remarks, Dr. Aishah asserted that Alef Education’s participation in the Forum reflects its commitment to lead the region’s digital transformation in education. She highlighted strategies for creating advanced, sustainable digital learning content tailored to the demands of the digital age, while supporting the development of future-ready educational systems in the GCC that honour and preserve the region’s cultural identity.

The session, moderated by H.E. Dr. Fatma Al-Maadheed, Director of the Arab Educational Training Center for Gulf States, also featured Dr. Maya Al-Hawari, Chairwoman of the Board of Governors of Dubai Carmel School, and Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Alabbasi, Head of the Department of Gifted Education at the Arabian Gulf University. Discussions highlighted the potential of AI, virtual reality, and other emerging tools to enhance learning outcomes, improve systemic efficiency, and expand opportunities for knowledge and career development across the Gulf.

Dr. Aishah emphasised the historical inevitability of digital transformation in education, commending the GCC countries for their strategic commitment to building advanced digital education systems rooted in innovation and knowledge. She noted that digital transformation has evolved from being a choice to becoming an essential requirement for preparing future generations to compete on a global scale.

“Our AI-powered educational platforms and interactive content technologies , represent a qualitative leap in providing integrated and tailored educational solutions. These solutions enhance the role of teachers, bridge existing educational gaps, and provide unprecedented opportunities for achieving a sustainable educational impact across the region and the world,” she added.

During the Forum, Alef Education welcomed H.E. Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Qatar, to its stand, where she was briefed on the company’s latest innovative education technologies. H.E. praised Alef Education’s efforts in driving digital transformation and in creating advanced, future-ready learning experiences.

Alef Education's participation in this high-level educational event reflects its strong commitment to supporting the ambitious digital transformation strategies led by the Gulf states. The company continues to strengthen cooperation with leading regional and international partners to build a more resilient, innovative, and sustainable educational future that transforms knowledge into practical applications to enrich the educational experience and ensure the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The Forum brought together a wide range of educational institutions and EdTech companies, providing a platform for exchanging expertise and forming strategic partnerships that serve the educational development journey in the region. The forum included several discussion sessions and workshops aimed at producing practical, applicable recommendations that contribute to supporting the digital transformation journey in education in the Gulf states.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students. The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 14,000 schools across the UAE, Indonesia and Morocco. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.5 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports over 65,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

