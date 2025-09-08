Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, emphasised the transformative power of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in reshaping the global educational landscape at UNESCO Digital Learning Week 2025, held in UNESCO HQ, Paris, France, recently. The four-day event provided a significant platform for Alef Education to showcase its AI-driven solutions and impact worldwide.

During UNESCO’s flagship event on digital learning and education transformation, Alef Education showcased its pioneering AI-driven solutions that improve teaching and learning outcomes, foster inclusion, and equip students with future-ready skills. The event brought together global leaders, policymakers, researchers, and practitioners, including UN agencies, governments, NGOs, and private-sector innovators to explore technology’s role in building the future of learning.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, participated in a high-level panel discussion themed, “New worlds of learning: How is AI reshaping the learning futures of students?” He explored the integration of technology into education and how it equips students with essential skills, helping them thrive in an increasingly globalised world.

Geoffrey noted: “We are pleased to have participated in UNESCO Digital Learning Week 2025, as it provided a significant platform to foster dialogue on the future of education. By showcasing innovative solutions and engaging in meaningful discussions, we aim to inspire stakeholders to embrace digital tools that not only enhance classroom experiences but also prepare learners for the challenges of tomorrow’s workforce. At Alef Education, we will continue to support educators and learners worldwide, ensuring that technology-driven education reaches every student, regardless of their background or location.”

In another prominent session, “Personalised Learning with AI: Insights from Research and Practice”, Dr. Ali Nadaf, Director of Data & Research at Alef Education, presented innovative pathways designed to tailor learning experiences. His talk highlighted measurable improvements in student outcomes, reinforcing the importance of AI-driven approaches in shaping the future of education.

During the event, Alef Education also engaged with global education leaders, including separate meetings with H.E. Ogerta Manastirliu, Minister of Education and Sports of Albania; H.E. Fadhiluna Sidek, Minister of Education, Malaysia; the Deputy Minister of Education, Namibia; and Ilham Laaziz, Director of Educational and Digital Resources at the Ministry of Education in Morocco, to explore opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange in their respective countries. Additionally, the Alef Education team had fruitful discussions with Dr. John C. Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education in Uganda; the Deputy Minister of Education, Libya; the Director General of CENDLOS, Ghana; and UNICEF Education team.

This participation reinforced the position of Alef Education as a global leader in AI-driven education, underscoring its dedication to collaborating with policymakers, educators, and international stakeholders to build inclusive, innovative, and future-ready learning ecosystems worldwide.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students. The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 14,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia and Morocco. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.5 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports more than 67,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.